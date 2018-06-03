The Version Control with Git course provides you with a solid, hands-on foundation for understanding the Git version control system. Git is open source software originally created by Linus Torvalds. Git manages team files for large and small projects. This allows the team to continuously improve its product. It is used by most major technology companies, and is assumed knowledge for many modern programming and IT jobs. It is a core component of DevOps, continuous delivery pipelines and cloud-native computing. You could also use Git to manage the many continuously improving revisions of that book that you are writing.
- Version Control
- Github
- Bitbucket
- Command-Line Interface
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Our First Repository
This module gets you started using Git. It provides the foundation for the rest of the course. You will install Git and/or Sourcetree, create a local repository, create a commit, create a remote repository and push commits to a remote repository. You have the option of doing the hands-on labs using the Sourcetree graphical Git client and/or using a command line.
Branching and Merging I
This module discusses to of the key concepts involved with Git: branching and merging. It starts with foundational knowledge on Git's commit graph model, Git IDs and references. Branching and merging are then covered, including the difference between fast-forward merges and using merge commits.
Branching and Merging II
This module continues the discussion of branching and merging. It starts with resolving a merge conflict. Then synchronizing with remote repositories is covered, including the fetch, pull and push commands. The other major topic of this module is rewriting history. The commit history is an important part of a project. A clean commit history makes it easier to understand the project, and then contribute to it by adding new features or fixing problems. If you have not shared your commits, you can rewrite them in a way that makes a cleaner project history. Rewriting history includes amending commits and rebasing.
Git Workflows
This module covers topics on how teams work with Git. Git is flexible enough to work with many types of projects and teams. The better you understand Git's capabilities, the more effectively to can use it in your projects. Topics include pull requests, centralized workflows, feature branch workflows, forking workflows and Gitflow workflows. This module concludes with a project in which you use Git with a Gitflow workflow.
This is a great course, i.e. very pedagogical, a nice structure, a lot of practise material and gives a very solid base for working with git. I highly recomend to anyone wanting to pickup git/github
This was certainly a very well constructed course. It challenged my perceptions, my ideas and my knowledge. I would certainly recommend for anyone looking to get a good understanding of Git.
Awesome Course, Learned many new things, I am using git for my day-to-day work, but this course gave me in-depth knowledge of each work and each command that I execute and will execute in the future.
This course did a great job of stepping me through GIT concepts. The videos and exercises were helpful - I feel comfortable applying what I learned in this course to other projects.
