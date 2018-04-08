ML
Mar 27, 2018
Great course, should be a pre-requisite or additional reading to any intro data science course using Git. Straight-forward, not overly taxing to your time, and full of practical application exercises.
CK
May 23, 2021
Awesome Course, Learned many new things, I am using git for my day-to-day work, but this course gave me in-depth knowledge of each work and each command that I execute and will execute in the future.
By Nicolás S V•
Apr 8, 2018
This course it wasn't challenging for me and if you already have experience using GIT I don't recommend you to take it. I finished the whole course in one hour or so. If you are experienced on GIT you can just go directly to the assignments and take them, they are quite easy. They say that "Developers and members of IT (Information Technology) are the primary audience", they should clarify that this course is for beginners.
By Chunhui G•
Jun 16, 2019
The course is well-organized. There are a few suggestions: 1. provide download link for the slides used in this course because the hands-on instruction didn't cover all the knowledge in the lecture. 2. more knowledge about revert and reset should be included. There should be a higher-level course after this one talking more about a real-world project. Again, great course!
By Veera V k•
Sep 17, 2019
This course gave me a clear understanding of version control system, Their types, Usage in the industry and many hands on exercises to understand the core concepts behind the git. I would recommend any beginner in the field to tackle this course for a solid understanding of the underlying concepts of git.
By Matthew L•
Mar 28, 2018
By Sowmya V•
Oct 21, 2019
Verify informative on Git. clear explanation. course content is good. But regarding difference between master and develop repository could have added more information practically, so the new Git user can make out. i learnt lot from the course. The links provided and Readme contents are clear and useful.
By Rok B•
Nov 26, 2019
This is a great course, i.e. very pedagogical, a nice structure, a lot of practise material and gives a very solid base for working with git. I highly recomend to anyone wanting to pickup git/github
By Andre O•
Aug 21, 2019
This was certainly a very well constructed course. It challenged my perceptions, my ideas and my knowledge. I would certainly recommend for anyone looking to get a good understanding of Git.
By Andrew S•
Feb 3, 2019
An excellent intro course to git, Bitbucket and Sourcetree. I did both the Sourcetree and CLI version. Was really good to see things done both ways. Helped to make the material stick.
By Mariia V•
Aug 8, 2020
The course is for complete beginners, it greatly helped me to get started. Definitely, it's not enough for real commercial work.
By Tristan S•
Oct 25, 2019
Pre-reqs were not known for this class -- had to do much learning of unix commands, would have been helpful to know that. The course also needs more flow from start to finish -- it felt like parts were not cumulatively building the learning. I felt like Chapter 3 should be Chapter 1 for example -- these are the commands most are using. Overall it was OK.
By Aayush S•
Sep 12, 2021
This course is so clear to understand and to follow. Before this I took a couple of courses on git, but left them in between because either they were going too in detail or just weren't showing the consequences of "what if we don't do that".
I am a visual learner. This course has introduces all topics in a clear and concise way that no one till now have done. I like the manner in which the mentor has divided the videos in small chunks. He knows what he say.
In his each slide, he shows the graph representation of commits. It is really easy to follow. That's the thing that I loved the most (and that's why 5 stars) is, when I learn a concept, I think "what if we don't do that." If I don't clear up my doubt I lose the momentum and the course gets boring. Either I have to do that possibility manually and if I do that I get stuck and the doubt stays a doubt. But here, the mentor discusses the possibilities that you should do this when this happens. And most of the time it is what I think of! It saves my time and lets me continue to the course. Everything in one place.
Another thing is his slides are so clear and the last project (exercise) is just amazing. Happy to take this course.
And I along the way I took the notes in clean and concise manner which can be handy anytime. You can view it on my GitHub → https://github.com/AayushSameerShah/Git-it
Thanks, Aayush ∞ Shah
By Ilya R•
May 9, 2018
I liked the 'Version Control with Git' course from Atlassian because I had long wanted to master software version control via Git technology. Until the course was completed, I gained information about Git only scrappy, sometimes reading articles and questions on StackOverflow.
The course gave me an insight into Git's basic concepts and how I can organize my work in the software development team and opensource projects. Before I taken the course, the term "pull request" remained mysterious to me. The course helped to understand how "pull request merge" can be integrated into Feature Branching Workflow or Gitflow workflow.
Also, I had a barrier in trying Github alternatives. I examined Bitbucket and liked it very much for private projects.
I recommend a course for all beginners.
By Gregory H•
Apr 7, 2020
A very, very good course!
This course places importance on understanding concepts behind the use of git commands rather than just describing git commands and their effects on files as too many other lesser tutorials do. All important basic concepts are presented in a clear, step-by-step manner allowing a complete beginner to use git commands with confidence. This confidence arises from the understanding of why git commands work instead of just knowing what they do.
Knowing these basic concepts will allow me to teach myself more about git just by reading the standard manual pages rather than having to resort to tutorials.
By Abhishek S•
Jan 13, 2020
This is a brilliant course for beginners as well as for people who are using GIT but want to clearly understand that how it is working under the hood. The instructor is super awesome. The content , pace at which things are explained, explanations are all very clear and accurate. Indeed, A GREAT COURSE!
By Tamanna A•
May 5, 2020
i Loved the course so much. I had a great desire about learning version control in software management.
this course give me a proper knowledge about version control. i think the knowledge i gather from this course will put a great effect on my future job sector . Thanks a lot
By Chandan K•
May 24, 2021
By Marijan B•
Jul 10, 2020
Probably more time should have been dedicated to Changing History topic. In addition, it would be nice if a summary of all git commands discussed was provided as a cheat sheet for easier review.
By Deleted A•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course, very good mixture of theory and excersises, providing a solid understanding of the material. I would only wish for more anvanced topics and real world scenarios.
By Vijai K S•
Apr 11, 2020
Unlike other courses on Git, this course from Atlassian gets a little deeper into Git. I definitely recommend it for any developer.
By Tobias S•
Jan 20, 2020
I'm very satisfied with the course though I couldn't give it five stars because of the following. First, the instructions for how to sync a forked repository on Bitbucket.org were out-of-date. I had to do some googling to find the right instructions. Second, I found the video for the different Git workflows to shallow in depth. I would have liked some use case examples and more exhaustive information regarding the workflows.
Having that said, I found the course educational and I feel the goals of the course are accurate. You do learn a solid foundation on which you can continue to improve your Git knowledge.
By Divya P•
Jul 12, 2021
The course was more theoretical. Could have been practical
By Mayakkannan S•
Jun 4, 2021
The concepts are covered in a nice fashion, spread across 4 weeks. Even for someone (like me) who has working experience in git, this course is a great value add as most of us would have learned the necessary commands on the go to get the work done. This course will back us up with necessary conceptual knowledge that comes handy to us, be it to train junior team members or appreciate the workflow thats been set up already or help us setup appropriate workflow that suits our project needs.
Thank you @Atlassian and @Steve Byrnes for this wonderful course. Thank you @coursera for the free offering during the pandemic time. Spending time in learning helped us deal with the lockdown better.
By Lyle S•
Mar 25, 2020
I got a lot out of this course. The material was well organized and presented well. I knew very little about git, and now I'm interacting well with the others in my company on this topic.
Suggestions for the future:
I would force people to use both the command line and the desktop git client. Both are worth knowing; the command line is more arcane and drives a lot of people to the desktop clients (like me). However, it is worth knowing. And, its a big jump from the weekly homework to the final exam. I would provide more information to the GitHub workflow.
But, very good. I've recommended the class to others at my company.
By SUBHADYUTI S•
Jun 4, 2020
"Version Control with Git" course has helped me immensely in clearing most of the doubts I had when I started working with Git in general. Steve explains each and every concept related to Git in a pretty comprehensible manner, which allowed me to gain in-depth knowledge about Git. Although I needed help from internet during the final project, it was still worth the effort as I could visualize such a neat and clean commit graph after completing the tasks for the final project. Thank you, Steve, for such a brilliant course on Git.
By Marianna G•
Oct 15, 2018
Great course! Despite my previous experience with Git/GitHUB I have learned a lot. This course clarified a few confusing points for me. Many thanks to instructors and organizers!
One suggestion for future sessions.
When working with multiple branches, it is sometimes necessary to check the differences between local branches as well as local and remote branches. So, I think adding one more module to address the use of git diff/difftool would be very helpful.
Thanks again for a wonderful course!