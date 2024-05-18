Git for beginners with Hands-on Labs

What is GIT?
What is the single most important tool that Developers and Operations teams must know alike today? Git! Git is a distributed version control system that allows developers and operations teams to collaborate and keep track of the changes made on a project. GIT, as a DevOps tool, empowers collaboration and faster release cycles. Anyone willing to start their DevOps career or level up should start from the basics, and GIT is the most fundamental requirement of all. Why You Should Use GIT Many of the most popular open-source projects today are developed on Github – Kubernetes, Ansible, Tensor Flow, Rust, Node.js, Go, Terraform, and Helm Charts being some of the top ones among the 100 million repositories. If you would like to learn and contribute to these projects, understanding Git is a must, and our GIT for beginners course is here to help! This is a beginner-level GIT tutorial course and is well structured with lectures and labs for those who are absolute beginners to GIT. System Administrators, Developers, or IT engineers without prior experience may go through this course to gain basic knowledge of GIT. GIT for Beginner’s Course – What You Will Learn In our GIT for beginners course, you’ll learn how to get up and running with Git, how to use it in your daily life, and get a deeper understanding of what Git actually is under the hood. This course consists of 19 sections that will familiarize you with Git and its possibilities. We’ll cover the possibilities of local and remote Git repositories, adding version control to your project by using branches and useful commands that make working with these branches even more powerful, such as fetching, pulling, rebasing, and cherry-picking. Besides some common Git commands, we’ll also cover the internals of Git and how it’s actually working under the hood! This course is project-based, so you will be working as part of a team, and you will learn how to share your work with your team members. Our embedded hands-on labs will ensure you gain enough practice right after learning each concept. We will test your work to ensure you have written them correctly and provide feedback. Pre-requisites 1. Linux command line basics 2. No programming/coding knowledge is required Git is a complex topic, especially for a beginner. We simplify complex concepts using the following: 1. Visualizations 2. Animations 3. Real-life project examples 4. Analogies 5. Demos 6. No more boring presentations! Hands-On Learning Learning by doing is the best way to learn. Our labs: 1. Opens right in your browser. No other setup is needed. 2. Pre-configured for you to learn the concepts in the previous lecture 3. Validate your work 4. Gives you instant feedback