Git for beginners with Hands-on Labs
Git for beginners with Hands-on Labs

Lydia Halie

Instructor: Lydia Halie

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This introductory module covers essential Git concepts, including installation, repository initialization, and basic operations. By the end of this module, learners will be equipped with foundational knowledge to start using Git effectively for version control.

This module emphasizes remote repository management, focusing on branches and collaborative workflows. Participants gain proficiency in branching strategies to streamline collaborative development processes.

This module focuses on enabling participants to understand the concepts of Remote Repositories. It covers essential concepts such as forking repositories, understanding collaborative workflows through pull requests, and resolving merge conflicts to ensure seamless collaboration.

This module introduces advanced Git techniques including rebasing, interactive rebasing, and cherry-picking. Participants will explore the benefits and applications of these techniques, learning how to integrate changes seamlessly, manage commit histories effectively, and apply specific commits across branches.

Explore essential Git operations like resetting, reverting, and stashing. Learn to manage changes effectively, undo modifications, and temporarily store alterations during development. Gain insights into efficient navigation of Git history using the reflog.

Instructor

