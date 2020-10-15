Manage Your Versions with Git (Part I)
Understanding how Git works
Understanding Git terminologies
Using Git for basic version management
This 1.5 hours project-based course is the first part of "Manage Your Versions with Git". In this course, you will learn about the ubiquitous Git version management system. Git is an industry standard that is used in virtually every major development platform and environment to manage code changes and versions. This class will deepen your understanding of how git works and the relevant terminologies. No specific coding experience is required but basic software development experience would be highly beneficial.
Software Development Process
software engin
Software Versioning
Version Control
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and user interface orientation
Git overview
Setting up a repository and committing your first version
Adding more files and versions
Revisiting an older version without changing the current version
Going back in time
Going back in time without rewriting history
Using integrated Git in Atom and Visual Studio
