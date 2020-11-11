By Joanna L•
Nov 11, 2020
This is a good guided project to introduce the basics of Git, how it happens and how to use it. Command line instructions are used initially and provides a solid foundation before switching to the more user-friendly tools/UIs.
It is my first time using Rhyme, and it threw me off a bit because sometimes the focus is not on my desktop. Other than that, using a split screen is a novel experience and I can see how it can help with better learning as there is hands-on experience.
Good practice and a concise instructor. All in all, highly recommended, no matter if you're a beginner or just back for a quick refresher.
By Konrad L•
Jan 25, 2021
Not bad but personnally I would appreciate more clearance when it comes to all rollback options ( only reset in my opinion was covered fully)
By Navyashree M•
Aug 23, 2021
it would be better if things are recorded and proper instructor to follow it is quit difficult to follow the things now