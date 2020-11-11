Chevron Left
This 1.5 hours project-based course is the first part of "Manage Your Versions with Git". In this course, you will learn about the ubiquitous Git version management system. Git is an industry standard that is used in virtually every major development platform and environment to manage code changes and versions. This class will deepen your understanding of how git works and the relevant terminologies. No specific coding experience is required but basic software development experience would be highly beneficial....
By Joanna L

Nov 11, 2020

This is a good guided project to introduce the basics of Git, how it happens and how to use it. Command line instructions are used initially and provides a solid foundation before switching to the more user-friendly tools/UIs.

It is my first time using Rhyme, and it threw me off a bit because sometimes the focus is not on my desktop. Other than that, using a split screen is a novel experience and I can see how it can help with better learning as there is hands-on experience.

Good practice and a concise instructor. All in all, highly recommended, no matter if you're a beginner or just back for a quick refresher.

By Konrad L

Jan 25, 2021

Not bad but personnally I would appreciate more clearance when it comes to all rollback options ( only reset in my opinion was covered fully)

By Navyashree M

Aug 23, 2021

it would be better if things are recorded and proper instructor to follow it is quit difficult to follow the things now

