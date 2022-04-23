AWS provides a set of flexible services designed to enable companies to more rapidly and reliably build and deliver products using AWS and DevOps practices. These services simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, and monitoring your application and infrastructure performance.
- aws
- Continuous Integration
- Continuous Delivery
- Devops
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This week, you will start by reviewing topics covered in the first course of the DevOps on AWS series. You will learn about the differences between continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment. In Exercises 1 and 2, you will set up AWS CodeDeploy and make revisions that will then be deployed. If you use AWS Lambda, you will explore ways to address additional considerations when you deploy updates to your Lambda functions. Lastly, you will end the week by discovering ways to troubleshoot deployment errors.
Week 2
This week, you will explore how infrastructure as code (IaC) helps organizations achieve automation, and which AWS solutions provide a DevOps-focused way of creating and maintaining infrastructure. In Exercise 3, you will be provided with an AWS CloudFormation template that will set up backend services, such as AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeDeploy, and AWS CodeBuild. You will then upload new revisions to the pipeline.
Good information with even greater examples, good documentation links to go on.
About the DevOps on AWS Specialization
DevOps on AWS specialization teaches you how to use the combination of DevOps philosophies, practices and tools to develop, deploy, and maintain applications in the AWS Cloud. Benefits of adopting DevOps include: rapid delivery, reliability, scalability, security and improved collaboration.
