Learner Reviews & Feedback for DevOps on AWS: Release and Deploy by Amazon Web Services
4.8
stars
44 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
AWS provides a set of flexible services designed to enable companies to more rapidly and reliably build and deliver products using AWS and DevOps practices. These services simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, and monitoring your application and infrastructure performance.
The third course in the series explains how to improve the deployment process with DevOps methodology, and also some tools that might make deployments easier, such as Infrastructure as Code, or IaC, and AWS CodeDeploy.
The course begins with reviewing topics covered in the first course of the DevOps on AWS series. You will learn about the differences between continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment. In Exercises 1 and 2, you will set up AWS CodeDeploy and make revisions that will then be deployed. If you use AWS Lambda, you will explore ways to address additional considerations when you deploy updates to your Lambda functions.
Next, you will explore how infrastructure as code (IaC) helps organizations achieve automation, and which AWS solutions provide a DevOps-focused way of creating and maintaining infrastructure. In Exercise 3, you will be provided with an AWS CloudFormation template that will set up backend services, such as AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeDeploy, and AWS CodeBuild. You will then upload new revisions to the pipeline....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for DevOps on AWS: Release and Deploy
By Richard S
•
May 25, 2022
Instructors Alana, Raf and Russ were great! This course is a great intro to the subject matter. It is very succinct, covers quite a bit of ground and can be completed in a day or two. The videos, labs and quizzes very straightforward. Great experience and much better way to get started with this information than wading through AWS documentation!
By Juan P S M
•
Apr 24, 2022
Good information with even greater examples, good documentation links to go on.
By SAMUEL A H A
•
Feb 6, 2022
a good course on the topics of how to use DevOps with the tools provided by aws.