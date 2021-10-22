DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity: evolving and improving products at a faster pace than organizations using traditional software development and infrastructure management processes. This speed enables organizations to better serve their customers and compete more effectively in the market.
This course is part of the DevOps on AWS Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
If you're new to AWS, consider taking the AWS Cloud Technical Essentials before enrolling in this course.
What you will learn
Understand the DevOps philosophies and its lifecycle
Implement and manage continuous delivery systems and methodologies on AWS
How to use the right tools to measure code quality by identifying workflow steps
Skills you will gain
- Devops
- Test Automation
- AWS cloud
If you're new to AWS, consider taking the AWS Cloud Technical Essentials before enrolling in this course.
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This week, you will be introduced to DevOps cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that you can use to deliver applications and services faster and at a higher quality. Building off this knowledge, you will get hands-on with AWS services, such as AWS Cloud9, by setting up a development environment for a sample application.
Week 2
In the second week, you will discover why it’s important for teams to incorporate testing into the software development lifecycle at different stages of the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. You will get hands-on with AWS solutions by performing various application tests with AWS CodeBuild, automate your release process with AWS CodePipeline, and automate code deployments with AWS CodeDeploy.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.41%
- 4 stars20.25%
- 3 stars5.06%
- 1 star1.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVOPS ON AWS: CODE, BUILD, AND TEST
The course is designed very well to make anyone understand the process of DevOps on AWS. I would definitely recommend it.
Excellent Course but much better if the instructor speak slowly and show the labs with details.
About the DevOps on AWS Specialization
DevOps on AWS specialization teaches you how to use the combination of DevOps philosophies, practices and tools to develop, deploy, and maintain applications in the AWS Cloud. Benefits of adopting DevOps include: rapid delivery, reliability, scalability, security and improved collaboration.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.