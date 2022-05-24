Chevron Left
DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity: evolving and improving products at a faster pace than organizations using traditional software development and infrastructure management processes. This speed enables organizations to better serve their customers and compete more effectively in the market. DevOps process can be visualized as an infinite loop, comprising these steps: plan, code, build, test, release, deploy, operate, monitor. Throughout each phase, teams collaborate and communicate to maintain alignment, velocity, and quality. This course in the DevOps on AWS specialization focuses on code, build and test parts of the workflow. We will discuss topics such as source control, best practices for Continuous Integration, and how to use the right tools to measure code quality, by identifying workflow steps that could be automated....

By Richard S

May 24, 2022

This course is a great intro to the subject matter. It is very succinct, covers quite a bit of ground and can be completed in a day or two. The videos, labs and quizzes very straightforward. Excellent instructors. Great experience and much better way to get started with this information than wading through AWS documentation!

By Pramesha B

Oct 23, 2021

The course is designed very well to make anyone understand the process of DevOps on AWS. I would definitely recommend it.

By MD U

Nov 5, 2021

E​xcellent Course but much better if the instructor speak slowly and show the labs with details.

By Juan P S M

Apr 24, 2022

G​ood teacher, examples, show the important stuff.

By mohammad m s

Nov 28, 2021

it is perfect, accurate and complete

By Akomoneh R A

Dec 26, 2021

I really enjoyed the exercises

By Shankar A S

Dec 31, 2021

E​xcellent Course!

By Leon D

May 11, 2022

amazing, thanks

By Bujato H S L

Dec 18, 2021

Excelente Curso

By Ashish s

Feb 2, 2022

good ,

By Murat F T

Nov 4, 2021

super

By Caelyn M

Feb 19, 2022

The quality of the course is good for what it is; but it is pretty short and shallow. I would have really enjoyed more in depth scenarios and seeing a more complicated set up.

By Ayush J

Feb 22, 2022

Not much helpful for practical purposes. Minor details were missing, may be i felt this because i am a beginer.

By Kirill L

Nov 25, 2021

Absolutely useless

