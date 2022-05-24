PB
Oct 22, 2021
The course is designed very well to make anyone understand the process of DevOps on AWS. I would definitely recommend it.
MU
Nov 5, 2021
Excellent Course but much better if the instructor speak slowly and show the labs with details.
By Richard S•
May 24, 2022
This course is a great intro to the subject matter. It is very succinct, covers quite a bit of ground and can be completed in a day or two. The videos, labs and quizzes very straightforward. Excellent instructors. Great experience and much better way to get started with this information than wading through AWS documentation!
By Juan P S M•
Apr 24, 2022
Good teacher, examples, show the important stuff.
By mohammad m s•
Nov 28, 2021
it is perfect, accurate and complete
By Akomoneh R A•
Dec 26, 2021
I really enjoyed the exercises
By Shankar A S•
Dec 31, 2021
Excellent Course!
By Leon D•
May 11, 2022
amazing, thanks
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 18, 2021
Excelente Curso
By Ashish s•
Feb 2, 2022
good ,
By Murat F T•
Nov 4, 2021
super
By Caelyn M•
Feb 19, 2022
The quality of the course is good for what it is; but it is pretty short and shallow. I would have really enjoyed more in depth scenarios and seeing a more complicated set up.
By Ayush J•
Feb 22, 2022
Not much helpful for practical purposes. Minor details were missing, may be i felt this because i am a beginer.
By Kirill L•
Nov 25, 2021
Absolutely useless