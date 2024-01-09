This specialization teaches developers to build next-generation apps powered by generative AI. It covers topics like the OpenAI API, open-source models, AI safety, embeddings, vector databases, AI agents, how to speed up your AI development with LangChain, and much more.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will build several AI-powered apps, including a Travel Agent, a Personal Assistant, an Company Knowledge Base, a Movie Recommendation engine, and a much more! Some of the projects will be built in collaboration with the instructor, while others will be built by the learner on their own, as a way to self-assess their skill level as AI Engineers.