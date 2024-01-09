Scrimba
AI Engineering Specialization
Reach a professional level as an AI Engineer. Learn how to build next-generation apps powered by generative AI - an essential 2024 skill for startups, agencies, and large corporations.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Per Harald Borgen
Tom Chant
Bob Ziroll

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(19 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Get familiar with the basics of AI Engineering

  • Create text embeddings and work with vector databases

  • Build AI agents that utilise tools and interact with APIs

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Specialization - 6 course series

Intro to AI Engineering

Course 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • AI Fundamentals

  • Ethical AI

  • Prompt engineering

  • AI Intergrations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Online Databases
Category: Artificial Intelligence Development
Category: AIOps (Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Systems

Open-source AI Models

Course 21 hour

What you'll learn

  • Grasp Open-source vs Closed-source Paradigms

  • Understand HuggingFace.js for Practical AI Implementation

  • Navigate and Utilize AI Resources

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)
Category: Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Learn Embeddings and Vector Databases

Course 32 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand and Create Embedding

  • Utilize Vector Databases

  • Implement Advanced AI Solutions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Development
Category: Hugging Face Transformers
Category: Open Source Technology
Category: Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Learn AI Agents

Course 42 hours

What you'll learn

  • Construct ReAct prompts that enable AI agents to engage in dynamic, context-aware dialogues with users.

  • Implement loop mechanisms to ensure continuous processing and responsiveness of AI agents to ongoing interactions.

  • Develop and integrate action functions that dictate AI agent behaviors in a variety of interaction scenarios.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Development
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Systems
Category: Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Learn OpenAI's Assistant API

Course 51 hour

What you'll learn

  • Understand the OpenAI's Assistants API Framework

  • Using Tools like Knowledge Retrieval and Code Interpreter

  • Integrate AI Assistants into Real-World Applications

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Computer Programming
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)

Build AI Apps with LangChain.js

Course 62 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the LangChain library for AI Application Development

  • Implement Advanced Text Processing

  • Design and Complete an AI App Project

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Development
Category: AIOps (Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations)
Category: Artificial Intelligence Systems
Category: Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,386 learners
Tom Chant
Scrimba
3 Courses20,579 learners
Bob Ziroll
Scrimba
5 Courses15,517 learners

Scrimba

