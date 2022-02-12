Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Image Processing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Image Processing by MathWorks

4.8
stars
20 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this introduction to image processing, you'll take your first steps in accessing and adjusting digital images for analysis and processing. You will load, save, and adjust image size and orientation while also understanding how digital images are recognized. You will then perform basic segmentation and quantitative analysis. Lastly, you will enhance the contrast of images to make objects of interest easier to identify. By the end of the course, you’ll apply your segmentation skills to identify regions of interest, such as the amount of surface water from satellite images. This introduction to image processing will give you the foundation you need to conduct more advanced work on this topic. You will use MATLAB throughout this course. MATLAB is the go-to choice for millions of people working in engineering and science and provides the capabilities you need to accomplish your image processing tasks. You will be provided with free access to MATLAB for the duration of the course to complete your work. To be successful in this course you should have a background in basic math and some exposure to MATLAB. If you want to familiarize yourself with MATLAB check out the free, two-hour MATLAB Onramp. Experience with image processing is not required....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Introduction to Image Processing

By ESLAM T

Feb 12, 2022

What I like about this course the most is their short videos that covers the basics you need to know. They try not to throw too many information at you. Then the provided practice examples help you deepen your understanding. I like that approach and I find it very practical. However, I felt some of the quizzes questions were not very well written. I have been using Matlab for almost 15 years and have been using it for image processing for more than 10 years, yet some of these questions were confusing to me.

By Aatif A

May 16, 2022

The course was wonderful. I've worked on MATLAB before but never in image processing. The course did a great job of explaining the concepts, and covered most of the why, what and how's and I'm extremely satisfied with the course. You should be familiar with MATLAB before taking this course.

By Hoashalarajh R

Apr 14, 2022

a very good introduction to image processing using MATAb and its ib built image processing toolbox.

By Guillermo Q

Feb 7, 2022

o​utstanding introduction to image analysis. strongly recommended!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder