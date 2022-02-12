By ESLAM T•
Feb 12, 2022
What I like about this course the most is their short videos that covers the basics you need to know. They try not to throw too many information at you. Then the provided practice examples help you deepen your understanding. I like that approach and I find it very practical. However, I felt some of the quizzes questions were not very well written. I have been using Matlab for almost 15 years and have been using it for image processing for more than 10 years, yet some of these questions were confusing to me.
By Aatif A•
May 16, 2022
The course was wonderful. I've worked on MATLAB before but never in image processing. The course did a great job of explaining the concepts, and covered most of the why, what and how's and I'm extremely satisfied with the course. You should be familiar with MATLAB before taking this course.
By Hoashalarajh R•
Apr 14, 2022
a very good introduction to image processing using MATAb and its ib built image processing toolbox.
By Guillermo Q•
Feb 7, 2022
outstanding introduction to image analysis. strongly recommended!