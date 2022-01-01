Michigan State University
Film making is a form of visual storytelling that captures images, words, people, scenes, and more. Essentially, all of the elements involved in the process of making a film is known as film making. The phrase film making used to refer to the use of film stock being used in a film camera to shoot a movie. As the digital revolution has advanced forward, more film making today is created on digital video cameras and digital phone devices, resulting in video files.
Prior to the digital revolution, film making used to include many disparate elements for a finished product that was primarily used to entertain people. In making a film, operators set up locations to shoot film scenes, get permits from towns and cities for permission to shoot a film, use actors in the scenes who speak lines that are written and rehearsed, and create the visual story that is written to have a start, middle, and end.
Film making is important to learn as it helps you understand how to organize a story, from an idea to a finished visual entity. In learning film making, you have to have a solid theme or topic for which to make a movie, figure out how to make the idea visually appealing, understand how to use a camera to film these parts of your movie, and how to get the best visual effects using landscape imagery, or dark indoor building shots.
Making a film involves all of your creative instincts, from using your imagination to creating a theme around a character, to figuring out how to share a purpose or a moral for your audience, using the film making elements you've gathered. For instance, if you just want to make a film about the beauty of being on a beach, you would then spend a lot of your time shooting video of the beach sunrises and sunsets, and the motion of the waves to layer into your film.
The type of career opportunities that you can find when pursuing film making involves jobs like set designer, production technician, camera operator, scriptwriter, film director, actor, or director of photography. Jobs for people interested in the field of film making can be found in the creative side of film making, on the production side of film making, and on the technical side of film making. There are also career opportunities in digital video and animation, which involve software knowledge, data animation, visual acuity, and graphic design. Those jobs may include computer animator, multimedia artists, art director, or graphic animator.
When you take online courses about film making, you can gain insights into camera control to how to properly use the principles of composition in your scenes. You may learn how to make light use effective in your film, how to position a camera accordingly, how to frame a scene, how to use good microphone techniques, and how to edit scenes using computer software. With so much of today's film making work being shot on video cameras or mobile phones, you'll likely also learn how to use digital editing skills and film making software tools.