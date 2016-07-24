Welcome to Course THREE! In the first two Modules you will gain a more professional-level understanding of the Design Elements that artists have used throughout history to create successful compositions. Arranging the Elements in ways that lead viewers through their compositions is an essential craft for photographers no matter whether their subject matter is pure documentary or vividly exotic personal expression. In Modules 3 & 4 we survey the essential elements of post-photography image management, using Adobe(tm) LIGHTROOM(tm). Image adjustment software designed for Smartphone photographers rounds out the Course. Since even photographers whose mainstay is a high-end DSLR also must admit to Smartphone use occasionally, and photographers who only use a Smartphone will usually admit that they want to step over to a "regular" camera at some point, there is something for everyone here! Let's get started with Module One!
This course is part of the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Elements of Design: Building Blocks of Composition
A writer must understand what nouns, adjectives, adverbs, and other word forms are, before putting them together in sentences that make sense to a reader. Similarly, an artist must understand the essential elements of design that must be put together to create a composition that will "make sense" to a viewer of their artwork. In this first module you will learn about the Elements of Design so you can understand their functions and use them effectively to guide your viewers to the content you wish to be conveyed by your photographs, whether it be creative, or documentary, regardless of the subject matter.
Composition means putting the Elements of Design together!
Most successful photographs are the result of impactful content, control of exposure and focus, and well designed composition. When you finish the courses and lessons in this Module, you will have the understanding of fundamental principles in those essential areas to begin creating expressions you can be proud of. From the knowledge you gained in Module 1, you can now identify Design Elements that are most significant to you and your content. In this Module, you will learn fundamental principles of organization of those Elements through the purposeful communication that comes from Composition.
Photo Editing Fundamentals 1.0: "Workflow," from Exposure through Adobe™ Lightroom™ Classic
In this Module you will learn the fundamental elements of "post-production workflow," for image files created with a digital camera. We will cover the fundamental aspects of the widely accepted software tool Lightroom™. Whether you are using a point-and-shoot, mirrorless, compact, or DSLR camera, the resulting pictures are of limited value unless they are organized and edited beyond the camera in a computer-based environment. You will begin learning the "best practices" involved in using the most widely accepted software platforms, and have a foundation from which you can begin the journey of growth in skills in future efforts and studies of "post-production."
Photo Editing Fundamentals 2.0: SmartPhone Apps
Whether you are an iPhone, Galaxy, or other SmartPhone user, you know you have an exciting device to use as a camera, but you probably feel that you are not using all of its potential. You will learn how the addition of solid Photo "APPs" can extend the capability of your device, turning it into a powerful photo-editing computer as well as a more sophisticated camera.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.63%
- 4 stars18.27%
- 3 stars3.62%
- 2 stars1.03%
- 1 star0.43%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PRINCIPLES OF PHOTO COMPOSITION AND DIGITAL IMAGE POST-PRODUCTION
This course and the specialization have given me confidence that I can continue building my photography skills and possibly switch career paths in the future.
This course provided outstanding foundational informaiton regaridng the use of various post-production software packages for both tranditional and smartphone cameras.
This was a very interesting and eye opening course for me. So many great techniques I found of such value. Peter & Mark left me with a great feeling of confidence after taken this course
Post production was something i wanted to get into, but haven't. This course allow me to explore with guidence.I love the challenges of the projects and the peer review to see what others imagine.
About the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Whether your camera is a Smartphone or DSLR, a Compact or Mirrorless model, you will learn to gain control of exposure and understand fundamentals of composition, while exploring documentary and creative concepts to make the kinds of photographs you have always wanted.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.