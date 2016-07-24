About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Michigan State University

Syllabus

Week 1

Elements of Design: Building Blocks of Composition

Week 2

Composition means putting the Elements of Design together!

Week 3

Photo Editing Fundamentals 1.0: "Workflow," from Exposure through Adobe™ Lightroom™ Classic

Week 4

Photo Editing Fundamentals 2.0: SmartPhone Apps

Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization

Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR

