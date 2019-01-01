Profile

Peter Glendinning

Professor

Bio

Peter Glendinning has been a member of the faculty of Michigan State University's Department of Art, Art History, & Design, in the College of Arts & Letters, since 1978. His work in photography has ranged from making the official portrait of Michigan Governor John Engler, to exhibits of Polaroid-IMPOSSIBLE photographs in fine art galleries and museum settings in the USA and Europe. His photographs are found in major public and private collections, and his project "My Paris" was named among the "Best of 2015" by the American Society of Media Photographers. He has served as President of the Photo Imaging Education Association International, and of the Society for Photographic Education's Midwest Region, and created the first online art course at Michigan State University.

Courses

Cameras, Exposure, and Photography

Camera Control

Photography Techniques: Light, Content, and Sharing

Principles of Photo Composition and Digital Image Post-Production

Photography Capstone Project

