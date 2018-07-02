Welcome to Course FOUR! In Modules 1-4 you will cover the final elements of the Specialization necessary to round out this introduction to the fundamentals of Photography, and prepare you for creating your own exciting project in the Capstone! You have come a long way since the beginning of this journey from Smartphone Basics to DSLR and Beyond. Just think of all the information you have absorbed and put to use in your assignments and quizzes, and the confidence you have gained that you CAN control the camera to make pictures you are proud to share.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Content of a Photograph
What are the broad areas of content that are most closely associated with photography? Why is photography well suited to image-making in these areas, and where do your interests synchronize with those of photographers past and present? You will gain a greater understanding of those and other questions, and knowledge of a range of typical pictures in a variety of categories too, in this set of lessons. Understanding these broad categories will help you to form your own projects, including the Capstone Project in Course 5, with confidence that you are part of a stream of tradition, building on a foundation that you as a photographer are a part of!
Light Fundamentals 1.0: People, Places, Things under Ambient Light
In this Module you will begin with an overview of light itself, and learn to recognize the characteristics of typical "ambient," aka continuous light natural to the environment. From photographing early in the morning, through midday to evening, in exterior and interior environments, you will learn to recognize typical light/subject situations and be able to use new tips and techniques on how to get the best results. People, places, and things each require nuanced approaches, even under similar lighting, and you will learn to recognize opportunities in each category.
Light Fundamentals 2.0: People, Places, Things under Controlled Light
In this Module you will learn about essential light and exposure principles that are critical to your success in photography that is made with lights that you can control. From continuous-light to built-in-camera flash to auxiliary "hotshoe" strobes, you will establish a solid foundation of light and lighting principles and practices, especially related to the flash. With a built-in flash in most digital cameras, it is essential to have a full understanding of that important device. You will have much better control of the flash with the information you gain in this Module. Rounding out this module are lessons on practical photography activities that you will be able to apply to addressing your own individual needs for specialized picture situations, even with a Smart phone!
Finishing Pictures: Options for Showing and Sharing
In this Module you will survey the ways that you can bring your digital images out of the world of zeros and ones that are stored in your computer, and bring them into the world through various means of sharing. Whether your interests are in producing prints of your photographs or quality web-based displays, you will have the knowledge to control their appearance through calibration that is essential for a professional presentation. You will also learn about the pitfalls and dangers of sharing in social media and other sites, and how to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your photographs. You will also gain an understanding of standard options for dissemination of your photos in print form, on sharing sites, and even in your very own website.
This course really dove into the more technical side of photography. Including the use of flash, printing and copyrights. All very useful information.
This was the course out of the first 4 that was the most challenging and the one where I learned the most. Good thing that videos can be rewatched and rewatched.
It was much more helpful for me to learn light in photography. I recommended learners to do a full course to learning the best photography from Prof. Peter and Prof. Mark.
Interesting. You may get bored in previous course but this second last course of specialization is quite amazing and useful. It includes the important aspects of Post_photography images.
Whether your camera is a Smartphone or DSLR, a Compact or Mirrorless model, you will learn to gain control of exposure and understand fundamentals of composition, while exploring documentary and creative concepts to make the kinds of photographs you have always wanted.
