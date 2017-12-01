About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art
  • Project
  • Photography
  • Writing
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

CAPSTONE PROJECT LAUNCH!

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Learning from others

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Learning more about critically analyzing

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mid-Term review time!

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PHOTOGRAPHY CAPSTONE PROJECT

About the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization

Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR

