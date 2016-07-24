Welcome to Course Two of Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR! Now that you have a broad understanding of the various types of cameras, the importance of setting up Menus and Functions to gain control in your photography, and the difference between Auto and Program exposure modes, you are ready to move into even greater Camera Control!
This course is part of the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
About this Course
Michigan State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WELCOME, OVERVIEW, and FUNDAMENTALS
Welcome to Course TWO! From previous lessons, you have learned to set your camera menus and functions so your camera is ready to use. Beginning with Module 1, we'll add to the camera knowledge you gained in Course ONE to increase your understanding of critical exposure factors so you can create predictable results through confident control. If you are fully participating in the Course, you will also have the opportunity to test your knowledge through Quiz questions, and share your photographs in Peer Review and learn from the photographs of fellow Learners. As you learn about different exposure options, the concept and effects of Depth of Field, and begin to study the visual elements in a more concentrated manner, you will be developing the skills to "put it all together," to create pictures you will be proud to share that go beyond the snapshot to more fulfilling expression.
Elements of Camera Control 2.0: The Lens
In Module 2 you will learn how changes in focal length of the camera lens can have dramatic effects on both the ways that perspective is rendered, and the ways that content of a scene can be altered.
Elements of Camera Control 3.0: Depth of Field
In Module 3 you will learn about the meaning of "Depth of Field," and how it can be controlled to create areas of focus that are perfect for the type of content you wish to convey in your photographs, whether they are for business or pleasure, art or industry.
Picture Decisions:
In Module 4 we return to studying concepts related to the way photographs look, and how practical decisions that are unique to photography can have dramatic effect in terms of what their objective or creative content might be. We examine the aspect of Time as an essential choice that must be made by photographers no matter what their ultimate goal for image-making. We continue the Peer Review process for paid-Learners.
TOP REVIEWS FROM CAMERA CONTROL
Peter & Mark hit a home run with this course, very thorough , great advice,this was a course full of knowledge and at the same time I truly enjoyed their way of delivering the content.
Another great course. I learned something very important on this course, something that I was doing wrong that effected the quality of my photographs; thanks so much!Bruce Edgar
This corse was awesome and fun. I enjoyed the lessons and getting out taking photos. I feel that I learning a lot and am learning how to use my camera more efficiently.
This course and the specialization have given me confidence that I can continue building my photography skills and possibly switch career paths in the future.
About the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Whether your camera is a Smartphone or DSLR, a Compact or Mirrorless model, you will learn to gain control of exposure and understand fundamentals of composition, while exploring documentary and creative concepts to make the kinds of photographs you have always wanted.
