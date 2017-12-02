DA
Feb 12, 2018
The instructors are incredibly knowledgeable. The projects are instructional and test you to learn, try, etc. It made me think of new ways to capture images and inspired me to photograph every day!
Dec 1, 2017
Great course structure. Great Professors and Mentors. This course has really help me grow a lot as a photographer. I'm so thankful to Coursera & MSU for putting such a great course for learners.
Dec 2, 2017
Great course structure. Great Professors and Mentors. This course has really help me grow a lot as a photographer. I'm so thankful to Coursera & MSU for putting such a great course for learners.
Jan 16, 2019
great course! I have had a long-term interest in photography but hadn't had the background basics that this course provides. Super-helpful.
Jan 26, 2019
I like to learn a lot from ur teaching
Feb 12, 2018
Oct 7, 2016
This has an really great course of this Specialization, one the best I've ever taken, online or 'real' (and I have taken a lot, two Masters Degrees and PhD studies). Peter and Mark are awesome!
Apr 14, 2016
The only content I had access to were lectures, but I still want to say that I really liked this course. And I'm looking forward to another courses of this specialization.
I'm a music student with bachelor's degree in Computer Science and dozens of coursera certificates (from the times they were free), I'm curious about everything.
I used to say that I'll learn to paint when I retire :) But it turned out that I can do pretty good photos without having to wait until retirement. It's not the same thing, of course, but it's a visual art.
This course and "Cameras, Exposure, and Photography" teached me a lot and brought so much joy into my life.
I'm not planning to make money as a photographer, but I'm happy to have an opportunity to create better and better photographs.
Thank you, Prof. Glendinning and Prof. Sullivan. And thanks to everyone who helped to create this course.
My photos can be found here, in case you're curious: https://www.flickr.com/photos/140271759@N03/
Most of them are made with my old cheap digital camera, only a few with a new DSLR. I would never have the courage and motivation to buy it without your courses. Thanks again for all the happiness photography brings into my life :)
Sep 12, 2016
very good coarse...would like a copy for reference.... what can we do about that? oh and by the way this coarse is so beautiful...I took photography for four years at a local junior college and didn't learn (or remember) nearly as much while being challenged and having fun at the same time.... its is so good you want to learn more....and you sure can, I am on fire trying to find out MORE. I now read quite a few articles about photography in various publications, as most "latest" info comes through the grapevine. I always inquire as " How did he do that"? it's amazing how much I don't know! Good job guys
May 7, 2019
I learned new techniques through this course focusing on how to control my camera aperture and shutter speeds. Also I learned about common, but very helpful accessories like types of lens, filters, and hoods which I didn't know at the time, but now find very helpful when working on most of my pictures. I definitely recommend all the MSU Photography classes found here for entry level photographers, but believe it is worth watching as well for more experienced photographers if you want to do a good refresher of all the basics.
Jul 1, 2017
I learned a lot about how my camera works in this course! I feel a lot more practice is required from me to really master all the points from this course, understanding in theory and ability to deploy this knowledge is the challenge. I understand the length of this course being only 4 weeks, but it may be interesting to make more assignments, to practice each function even more. I would have not come up these ideas for assignments by myself, but learned a lot by doing them.
Oct 25, 2018
Really good course I thought an online course was pointless as I could just read up myself and I tried that. I have now done one section of the course and what I have learned in that short space of time is unreal also viewing other photographers work and getting feedback has given me confidence, inspiration and ideas. Now I have a much better understanding of the camera settings I have gone through pictures I had took before and wonder why I used those settings.
Nov 1, 2020
Thank you for this great course dear Teachers and anyone worked on this, well done.
Mr.Peter use a very talented way to explain all the details, great work.
Just a small note about Mr.Mark, please try to use your hands more while explaining, also it looks like you're reading most of the time! it was a little hard to understand the subjects...
Thank you for this great opportunity, Best of luck
Mar 16, 2018
This MOOC is trully well done, professors explain with a very good didatics and you progress smothly in your rithym. The assigments are very interesting and you get the feeling that you are applying what you have learn in which module. Having the possibility of reviewing your peers is also a very good way to learn, evaluate and progress. I definitly recomend this MOOC.
Mar 10, 2021
This course really started putting what I have been learning to use. Bringing my skills to what makes me feel like I am a real photographer! Learning the camera settings, not auto mode, and using those settings to capture the scenes I want moving forward. I just started Course 3 and look forward to learning composition and post production. Thanks Peter and Mark.
Oct 30, 2016
This course and the others of the specialization made me thinking of nothing else than photographing in the past months/weeks. I am learning so much from here and it makes me eager to know much more and to investigate on different sites for further details and lessons. Thanks to all of you at MSU who have helped in setting up this lessons!
Aug 27, 2020
Instructions are very helpful and informative. I've been doing photography for several years not, but this thought me more information I do not know before. Feedback on assignment, though, aren't helpful at all. I wish instructors would also have given their feedback. Receiving low scores without reasonable feedback is unjust.
Mar 28, 2016
During part 1 of this course, i kept thinking "I know all of this, when will we get to the interesting bits". Part 2 has caused me to put on my thinking cap, nothing felt really dificult, but it is obvious the easy part is behind us.
Looking forward to participate in part 3 of this course and to be learning new skills
Jul 27, 2020
This course was very informative, providing me with important knowledge and skills needed to advance my photography skills. The professors, Peter Glendinning and Mark Valentine Sullivan were great instructors and the format we easy to follow. This course has given me much inspiration to continue my learning.
Aug 6, 2017
To get the best of this course, start from the first in this series. This is a very good follow up to the intro, for beginners to the world of photography. Make sure to work hard on and submit the assignments to get the maximum benefit.
Nov 28, 2020
This a great course! The Professors are really passionate about Photography and you can tell they love talking about their photographs. I really enjoyed it!
Nov 30, 2020
I was in love with this course and so far was able to complete two courses in this specialization. Love Prof. Peter Glendinning and Prof. Mark Sullivan!
Dec 1, 2020
Wonderful course. Got an opportunity to practice the skills I have learnt. Thanks for the Course Instructors
Nov 19, 2018
Excellent topics presented in a compelling and thoughtful manner.
May 13, 2021
Apr 20, 2020
I have been playing with photography for years. Friends always tell me I'm a wonderful photog. They never see the bad ones! I've always played with the 'M' setting but fell back on the auto, landscape, action and portrait settings when I wanted to make sure the pic would turn out. I've read many books and been coached by a few pros. The advantages in investing the time into this course were both the clear, concise and brief lecture videos but more importantly to me being held accountable for the information in the quizzes. The peer review was also instructive and interesting as I rarely if ever make a photograph of something I'm not interested in. Being tasked with picking up the camera and making it produce a certain type of image was a new and instructive experience that reinforced the lessons. If you are like me and need to get away from the crutch of the camera assist settings or just need to learn them as a beginner then this course is highly recommended.
Jun 9, 2020
I really appreciated this 2nd of 5 courses in the Photography series. The homework assignments challenged me to really learn more about the camera controls... like anything, you get out of it what you put into it. And in the process of getting the right shots, it made me even more excited to become a better photographer... because I was able to see some of those really good shots as a result of my efforts. That's not just a line... I really am enjoying this series of courses on photography. I still have so much to learn, but these lessons are definitely helping me accelerate that curve.