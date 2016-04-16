About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Confidence
  • History
  • Creativity
  • Photography
Course 1 of 5 in the
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

WELCOME, OVERVIEW, and FUNDAMENTALS

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Camera capabilities: differences and similarities

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 119 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Setting up yourself and your digital camera: Menus, Settings, and baggage!

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Picture Decisions: The Vantage Point and Frame

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAMERAS, EXPOSURE, AND PHOTOGRAPHY

About the Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization

Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR

Frequently Asked Questions

