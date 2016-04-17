R
Dec 22, 2017
This course was very informative and provided just the right amount of challenge for me to stretch my creativity and newly obtained knowledge. I enjoyed it and I am looking forward to the next course.
RP
May 31, 2020
It's a very good course for beginners and I got to learn a lot and improve my photography in every way possible! I recommend it to everyone who's interested in Photography and want to do more with it.
By Deleted A•
Apr 17, 2016
One of the nice things about this course, is that it challenges one to DO something - take photos. My trusty old point-and-shoot doesn't know what has hit it - it has never worked so hard before.
By Rene F•
Dec 23, 2017
By Archontia T•
Dec 12, 2018
I always liked taking pictures, but never really knew anything about photography techniques or how to use any other exposure mode than Auto. After this course I feel I have really started to understand more about this amazing art that is called photography.
By Venkateswa G•
Sep 29, 2017
Great course, with amazing faculty team. Very professional, well tailored content and helpful for any beginner to pro. Looking forward to stay on and complete the specialization. Am impressed.
By Ramya S P•
Jun 1, 2020
By michael e•
Sep 12, 2016
Very good coarse...I am now taking #3 soon be finished, its just keeps getting better all the time...its so good I may move to Michigan, .... but then who would root for USC (Trojans- the real USC
By ANANT N•
Mar 19, 2020
One hell of a course. Please keep up the good work. Terrific teachers. Absolutely love it and i am enjoying it thoroughly. Thank you so much for your kind effort.
By Abdurrahman S•
Jan 11, 2019
Good
By June L N•
Sep 30, 2016
The course covered the material thoroughly, but the presentation could be improved: 1. the examples, charts and other helpful aside additions could be left on screen during the relevant discussion. I often had to pause and go back to study the material that was only briefly displayed. 2. Using the screen for just a video of the lecturer speaking seems a waste of the many video techniques that could be included, with the lecturer in a small window at the side. 3. Although the lecturers tried not to favor one brand over another, at times it seemed like we were watching an infomercial. Maybe this can't be helped, as all the camera's features, and their accessories, were described in detail. I for one have a camera that I want to learn to use more professionally. Purchase suggestions could be moved to an addendum. In my opinion it should not be in the body of the course material.
I am finding a lot of good information in the course, and am continuing with the second section.
By Rami A•
Mar 30, 2016
Poor video and audio quality. Not worth the price.
By Mosfika T K•
Feb 24, 2021
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
By rhonda m•
Apr 10, 2019
loved it
By Ar S S u R•
May 2, 2020
FIRST OF ALL THANK TO COURSERA.. ..FOR MAKING SUCH PRODUCTIVE PLATFORM... INITIALLY I DIDN'T EXPECT THAT THE COURSE WILL BE SO FASCINATING.. ALL CREDIT TO PETER GLENDINNING AND MARK SULLIVAN....ESPECIALLY PETER GLENDINNING... THE MOMENT I FOLLOWED HIS LECTURE... I WAS REALLY IMPRESSED .. SUPERB IN DEPTH KNOWLEDGE OF PHOTOGRAPHY EXPLAINED IN A VERY VERY SIMPLE WAY .. A GREAT TEACHER.. I LOVE TO LEARN MORE FROM HIM...BIG THANKS TO MARK SULLIVAN.. FOR SHARING HIS WAS VALUABLE EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE.. A BIG THANKS TO EVERY ONE WHO MADE THIS HAPPEN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.. MY SINCERE GRATITUDE TO TEACHERS AND ALL ONCE AGAIN. ..HOPE TO LEARN MORE FROM YOU ALL.. IN FUTURE.
By Richard T•
Jan 8, 2021
My time spent studying this material was an investment in myself. I picked up several new ideas and added a deeper understanding of composition as well as the mechanical parts of my art. Thank you.
By Jun W L•
Aug 14, 2017
The lecturers put a lot of effort to decompose photography into it's smallest unit that teaches you from zero, including what cameras you shud get, how do you know if it's a good fit, and it even includes, what bag you should get. These are very practical knowledge if you want to develop a career to be a skilled photographer and to learn from the very experienced lecturers here. The practical part of learning about the composition of photography came very late in around week 3 or 4 of the content where we talk about vantage point, framing and stuff. So if you have had basic knowledge about photography like the relationship between ISO, shutter speed and aperture, week 3 or 4 will likely be the thing that you want to start with, because that's where the practical work come rolling by. Am very satisfied with the content. Great job! Anyway, I'd appreciate if some of the work can be unlocked, or else it will appear like I never completed the course, because in order to complete it, I have to go through those locked content. Thanks for everything! Lots of love to Peter. I like your explanation so much!
By Julie P•
May 20, 2019
Excellent overview of photography and feel it not only assists the beginner in this area of study but also would be a great review for any level of photographer. Felt very much as though I was learning at a level that went past the basic adult education courses I could have taken and am very pleased the high level of participation and expectation that is part of this course. For me, it made it all that more enjoyable to learn. The professors are both interesting people and excellent photographers who are on a level that is internationally recognized for their contributions. Again, so very pleased with this course and looking forward to the entire specialization, there is so much more to learn and I am looking forward to each step!!! Would highly recommend !!!
By Jannice P•
Jun 30, 2019
I loved this class, the Professors are great at explaining and making the class fun and interactive. The only part that worried me was the grading, the part where I had to grade. The only reason I worried about that is that, due to trying to give constructive criticism as the professors encourages us to do, some might take it the wrong way and there for might grade me poorly, even though I have done the work exact. Other than that this is a stellar class, and would recommend it to anyone wanting to learn more about their camera, or start learning about the photography, even those who have been in photography for a while and want to learn more.
By soledad b•
Jul 26, 2017
Amazing course! Fantastic teachers ! In another words Photography made easy by Peter and Mark!
I have been in love with photography all my life but never make a step toward serious learning for lack of confidence.
This course broke the ice for me, step by step, week by week somehow my mind opened up to it and all of the sudden, lost all fears of my camera that it has been patience in silently waiting for me....for years.
Thanks so much to Coursera, the Michigan University and Peter and Mark for this wonderful oportunity.
I will do all 5 courses and i hope there are more in the way.
With gratitude
Soledad
By Robert d B•
Jan 13, 2017
I have recently come back to photography, being from the 'old school' of black & White with my own darkroom. Having recently acquired a Canon DSLR, by accident I may add, it has renewed my interest in photography again and it is good to review the basics again, even though a lot of people might say, "I knew that", it is good to go back to basics after such a long time. The course is well brought and I'm enjoying my photography again and when walking, driving or whatever, I look at things again through a photographer's eye:).
By Jane H•
Feb 1, 2018
Before I registered I thought this course might be too basic and might be dull, but it was neither of those things. The videos were really interesting. I felt the instructors were enthusiastic about their subject and could communicate concepts really effectively. I also felt the assignments with peer review were effective. I loved the peer review -- being able to submit my own work and get feedback as well as being able to read constructive criticism from peers. Really well done and I'm looking forward to the next one.
By Lingam S S•
Jan 24, 2019
Best photography courses for beginners, it covers all the aspects of different ways of capturing images.
By Akash N P•
Feb 4, 2019
The course was really good. I would suggest this to people who are new to photography.
By Monica S•
Jan 10, 2019
I am really enjoying the course. i thinks its pretty to follow instructions.
By Margaret M•
Oct 6, 2019
Great introduction to taking pictures.
By Иванюта Е А•
Nov 27, 2018
Курс очень понравился, спасибо огромное за интересную и новую информацию, креативные задания и поддержку. Курс очень хорош для начинающих фотографов.