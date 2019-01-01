Michigan State University Logo

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery and forges enduring partnerships to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

Art for Games
Art for Games Specialization

Become a Journalist: Report the News!
Become a Journalist: Report the News! Specialization

Game Design and Development with Unity 2020
Game Design and Development with Unity 2020 Specialization

How to Start Your Own Business
How to Start Your Own Business Specialization

Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR
Photography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR Specialization

Alexandra

Hidalgo
Writing, Rhetoric, and American Cultures
Andrew Dennis

Professor of Practice
Media and Information
Brian Winn

Full Professor
Media and Information
Bruce Taggart

Associate Professor
College of Music
David Poulson

Instructor
School of Journalism
David Wheeler

Creative Research Faculty, The Hub for Innovation
Media and Information
Eric Freedman

Instructor
School of Journalism
Forrest S. Carter

Associate Professor, Faculty Director of Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Marketing
Jeremy Steele

Specialist
Michigan State University School of Journalism
Joanne C. Gerstner

Sports Journalist in Residence
Michigan State University School of Journalism
Joe Grimm

Instructor
School of Journalism
Karl Gude

Graphics Editor in Residence
School of Journalism
Ken Szymusiak

Managing Director, Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Broad College of Business
Lucinda D. Davenport

Director & Professor
School of Journalism
Mark Valentine Sullivan

Associate Professor
Music / Innovation Hub
Peter Glendinning

Professor
Art, Art History, & Design
Rabindra Ratan

Associate Professor
Department of Media & Information
Ricardo Guimaraes

Professor of Practice
Media and Information
www.msu.edu
