Howard H. Schubiner, MD, is an internal medicine doctor with Ascension Michigan in Southfield, MI. He provides personalized primary care for conditions that affect adults as they age. Dr. Schubiner listens to understand you and your health concerns. He takes the time to get to know you and your family's health history. Then, Dr. Schubiner works with you to create a personalized care plan that helps promote your long-term health and well-being. Whether you have new symptoms or just want to talk to a doctor about your health and wellness, Dr. Schubiner is here for you. He can help you and your family stay healthy by providing preventive care, finding health concerns early and managing chronic conditions. Howard Schubiner, MD, is the founder and director of the Mind-Body Medicine Center at Providence-Providence Park Hospital. A protege of Dr. John Sarno, author of The Mind-Body Prescription. Dr. Schubiner has developed an innovative and effective program to help many patients find relief from their chronic pain.