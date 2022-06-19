Oncofertility is a new interdisciplinary field at the intersection of oncology and reproductive medicine that aims to provide effective fertility options to young cancer patients undergoing gonadotoxic anticancer therapy through several fertility preservation and restoration strategies.
The Emergence of Oncofertility (Past, Present & Future)Michigan State University
About this Course
1,863 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No previous expereince in oncofertility is required.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- Reproduction
- Oncofertility
- Medicine
- oncology
- fertility
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No previous expereince in oncofertility is required.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
The Emergence of Oncofertility (Past, Present & Future)
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.