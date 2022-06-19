Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Emergence of Oncofertility (Past, Present & Future) by Michigan State University
About the Course
Oncofertility is a new interdisciplinary field at the intersection of oncology and reproductive medicine that aims to provide effective fertility options to young cancer patients undergoing gonadotoxic anticancer therapy through several fertility preservation and restoration strategies.
This course aims to provide participants with an exciting learning curve to ensure they understand the fundamentals of oncofertility and help them advance their career. This course is offered by the Oncofertility Consortium that represents a global, interdisciplinary, and interprofessional network of experts, medical specialists, scientists, researchers and scholars who are exploring the relationships between health, disease, survivorship and fertility preservation in young cancer patients. The Oncofertility Consortium was created in 2007, and over the past 14 years, it has developed and led the field of oncofertility to improve the quality of life and expand options for the reproductive future of cancer survivors on local, national and global levels.
Global Target Audience: This course is primarily targeted towards early-career healthcare professionals, trainees, researchers & scholars around the globe working in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Andrology and Male Infertility, as well as Pediatric and Adult Hematology/Oncology. Interested healthcare professionals, trainees, researchers & scholars from Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology, Oncology, Pediatrics or any related sub/specialty are welcome....
