Dr. Mahmoud Salama MD PhD is the Director of the Oncofertility Consortium and Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN) at Michigan State University (MSU). Prior to joining MSU as the Director of the Oncofertility Consortium in January 2021, Dr. Salama was an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN), at Northwestern University, USA (2018-2020). Dr. Salama got his MBBCh of Human Medicine and Surgery (1995-2001), OBGYN residency program, OBGYN MSc (2003-2007), and OBGYN MD (2012-2014) from Cairo University, Egypt. Dr Salama worked for several years at the Reproductive Medicine Department, Medical Research Center of Excellence (MRCE), National Research Center of Egypt (NRC). In addition, he earned the Executive Management Diploma (EMD) from School of Business and Economics, American University in Cairo (AUC), (2006-2007). In Austria, Dr. Salama earned his PhD from Medical University of Innsbruck (2008-2012) in the field of Gynecological Endocrinology, Reproductive Medicine and Oncofertility. Afterwards, he got the Master of Arts in Business (MA) in International Healthcare Management from Management Center Innsbruck (MCI), (2012-2014). In Germany, Dr. Salama spent part of his Oncofertility Professorship at OBGYN Department, Medical Faculty, Cologne University (2015-2018). Throughout his journey in Oncofertility since 2008, Dr. Salama has published as a first author many articles, book chapters, books, conference papers, talks and presentations on the international level in Europe and in the USA in collaboration with Prof. Teresa Woodruff, the Worldwide Pioneer in artificial ovary and ovarian follicle bioengineering, and the Founder of the Oncofertility Consortium. Dr. Salama is also an Editorial, Advisory Board Member and Reviewer for OBGYN and Oncofertility at several international medical journals.