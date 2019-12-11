This course is aimed to give you the tools and knowledge you need to start creating simple 3D art for video games made in the Unity game engine. Through the aesthetic of pixel art we will explore artistic principals like shape language, color theory, and composition as well as show you a step by step workflow for creating assets that you can use to make your own games. The course is broken into 4 main modules, props, environments, characters, and animation. Each of these courses will have a series of video lessons alternating between artistic and technical skills culminating in a peer-reviewed project based assignment. The last module will challenge you to take the knowledge learned in the previous 4 and use it to create your own pixel art asset pack.
This course is part of the Art for Games Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some familiarity with games, photoshop, unity, and maya is recommended
Some familiarity with games, photoshop, unity, and maya is recommended
Offered by
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WEEK 1: Intro to Low Poly Art
In this first week we will talk about the basics of creating a game model in the low poly style. This will likely be the quickest of the 5 weeks, so take some time to check out the optional Maya LT intro to make sure you have a grasp of all the essential skills we will be covering in the course.
Week 2: Low Poly Environment Art
In this week we will move onto environments. The goal is to create a set of simple models that can be used to create scenes in maya. Depending on the number of models and their complexity this might be a more time consuming than the previous week.
Week 3 Low Poly Character Art
Week 4 Animating Low Poly Art
In this week we will be taking our character from week 3 and animating a few simple animations for it. Rigging can be tricky at first, so make sure you check out the rigging and animation primer if you need to. The goal here is to quickly get a character that we can animate, then create a few simple and expressive animations for use in a 3d game.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.63%
- 4 stars18.18%
- 2 stars12.12%
- 1 star6.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LOW POLY ART FOR VIDEO GAMES
love the curse, and all the knowledge from the 3D animataion and the process of modeling
This course assumes you are already familiar with Maya software, I had a hard time trying to grasp the software
About the Art for Games Specialization
In this beginner focused specialization we will show you the essentials of 2d and 3d game art production as well as concept art for games and current gen game art workflow. While each of the four courses will build your knowledge of the practice of game art, each module is a self contained unit designed to teach a specific area.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Do I need to use Photoshop/Maya? Can I use something else?
Why do I need to learn to import things into Unity if I'm an artist?
Wow, this seems like too much work!
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.