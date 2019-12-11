About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

WEEK 1: Intro to Low Poly Art

7 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Low Poly Environment Art

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 Low Poly Character Art

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 Animating Low Poly Art

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min)

