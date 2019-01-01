I'm an Academic Specialist at Michigan State University and a freelance Concept Artist and Illustrator for the entertainment industry. I love challenges and always do my best to impart this excitement on every work I get involved with. My illustrations have been showcased at ImagineFX Magazine and Ballistic Publishing's EXOTIQUE, among many others. I've produced work on many different styles and I have done Concept Art, Illustration, Matte Paintings, Color Keys and Presentation Boards. Among my clients are: Blizzard Entertainment, Square Enix, Ghost VFX, among many others.