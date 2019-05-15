This course is aimed to give you the tools and knowledge you need to start creating simple art for video games made in the Unity game engine. Through the aesthetic of pixel art we will explore artistic principals like shape language, color theory, and composition as well as show you a step by step workflow for creating assets that you can use to make your own games. The course is broken into 4 main modules, props, environments, characters, and animation. Each of these courses will have a series of video lessons alternating between artistic and technical skills culminating in a peer-reviewed project based assignment. The last module will challenge you to take the knowledge learned in the previous 4 and use it to create your own pixel art asset pack.
Some familiarity with Photoshop and unity will be helpful, but not necessary.
Michigan State University
Week 1: Introduction to Pixel Art
Week 2: Pixel Art Environments
Week 3: Pixel Art Characters
Week 4: Pixel Art Animation
I really loved this course, I learned how to create pixel art (assets = characters, tiles and backgrounds), how to sketch a character before working on it and create animation.
I love this course, I learn a lot of desing of word an characters
The Course was excellent. It can place you from a zero level to an Intermediate Level. It would be awesome if more content is there.
Very interesting and useful course. I recommend this for everyone you don't waste time.
In this beginner focused specialization we will show you the essentials of 2d and 3d game art production as well as concept art for games and current gen game art workflow. While each of the four courses will build your knowledge of the practice of game art, each module is a self contained unit designed to teach a specific area.
