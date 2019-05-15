About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Art for Games Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with Photoshop and unity will be helpful, but not necessary.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with Photoshop and unity will be helpful, but not necessary.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Introduction to Pixel Art

7 videos (Total 42 min)
Week 2

Week 2: Pixel Art Environments

6 videos (Total 29 min)
Week 3

Week 3: Pixel Art Characters

7 videos (Total 44 min)
Week 4

Week 4: Pixel Art Animation

6 videos (Total 22 min)

About the Art for Games Specialization

Art for Games

