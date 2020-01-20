In this course we will talk about Concept Art. As a final project we will create a fully finished environment concept, ready for presentation. Throughout the 4 week modules will dive deeply into composition and digital painting techniques to bring your art skills to the next level! So, let's get started!
This course is part of the Art for Games Specialization
Michigan State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to the Concept Art Module! In this module you will learn how to create a fully finished Environment Concept Art for games. We will also cover best ways to study composition and digital painting techniques!
Week 01: Compositional Studies for Concept Art
In the first week of the Concept Art for Games Module, we will see the importance and advantages of making tiny studies from film frames.
Week 02: Intro to 3D for Concept Art
In the second week we will delve into the realm of 3D for Concept Art.
Week 03: Modeling and Exporting
In the third week we will learn how to model the basic shapes of our scene and how to properly export the images to Photoshop
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONCEPT ART FOR VIDEO GAMES
Very Good experience and enjoyable over all learning process!
Great for illustrators who already know their way around photoshop and want to figure out how to use Sketch Up to bring their compositions to the next level!
Very engaging! I learned new techniques for creating video games :)
About the Art for Games Specialization
In this beginner focused specialization we will show you the essentials of 2d and 3d game art production as well as concept art for games and current gen game art workflow. While each of the four courses will build your knowledge of the practice of game art, each module is a self contained unit designed to teach a specific area.
