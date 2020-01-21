Chevron Left
Concept Art for Video Games by Michigan State University

4.7
stars
49 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this course we will talk about Concept Art. As a final project we will create a fully finished environment concept, ready for presentation. Throughout the 4 week modules will dive deeply into composition and digital painting techniques to bring your art skills to the next level! So, let's get started!...

Top reviews

By Caitlin L

Jan 21, 2020

Great for illustrators who already know their way around photoshop and want to figure out how to use Sketch Up to bring their compositions to the next level!

By Ghiath L

Nov 24, 2020

Very Good experience and enjoyable over all learning process!

By Hryhorenko D

Mar 30, 2020

очень понятный английский для НЕ носителей! спасибо!

By Justina V

Oct 20, 2020

Easy to follow all the steps, the instructor was amazing. I was not expecting to achieve such great results. This course inspired me to pursue my knowledge further in this direction. Thank you for this oportunity!

By Limewalk A

May 17, 2022

Very engaging! I learned new techniques for creating video games :)

By Rykhlova E G

Jun 25, 2020

This course is very usefull and interesting

By Hitesh D

Aug 5, 2020

good course

By Fiorella F O

Apr 12, 2022

Thank you!

By Henry L

Aug 11, 2020

Interesante, buena explicación, tareas sencillas para completar. Perfecto para aprender algo

