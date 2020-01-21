CL
Jan 20, 2020
Great for illustrators who already know their way around photoshop and want to figure out how to use Sketch Up to bring their compositions to the next level!
JM
May 16, 2022
Very engaging! I learned new techniques for creating video games :)
By Caitlin L•
Jan 21, 2020
By Ghiath L•
Nov 24, 2020
Very Good experience and enjoyable over all learning process!
By Hryhorenko D•
Mar 30, 2020
очень понятный английский для НЕ носителей! спасибо!
By Justina V•
Oct 20, 2020
Easy to follow all the steps, the instructor was amazing. I was not expecting to achieve such great results. This course inspired me to pursue my knowledge further in this direction. Thank you for this oportunity!
By Limewalk A•
May 17, 2022
By Rykhlova E G•
Jun 25, 2020
This course is very usefull and interesting
By Hitesh D•
Aug 5, 2020
good course
By Fiorella F O•
Apr 12, 2022
Thank you!
By Henry L•
Aug 11, 2020
Interesante, buena explicación, tareas sencillas para completar. Perfecto para aprender algo