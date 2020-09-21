Create UI in Unity Part 1 - Screen Overlay Canvas
Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit
C# code for editing UI components at run-time
UI animation for user feedback
In this 90-minute, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit for building a Heads Up Display (HUD) for your game. This project covers creating and setting up each UI component and writing simple scripts that will update the UI for player-feedback. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts: - Canvas - Rect Transform - Text - Image - Animation - Coding techniques including the Time Class, String Formatting, Inheritance and Polymorphism This is Part 1 of a four-part series on creating a user interface for your game or other Unity application. Part 2 covers creating a world-space canvas, part 3 will demonstrate how to create a settings menu and part 4 will show you how to design the UI to automatically adapt to the aspect ratio of any screen. This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "User Interface" series. This series makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create a Player Name Display and a Clock Showing Survival Time
Create TimerUI Component
Create a Health Bar
Create HealthUI Base Class - Introduction to Inheritance and Polymorphism
Create HealthUI Component
Create an Animated Whole-of-Screen Damage-Indicator Overlay
Create Script to Pulse the Screen when Healing or Taking Damage
by JBOct 27, 2020
I love how the instructor used the method where we student can follow what he is doing while he was discussing. More power for you sir. I've learned something new thank you!!
by DASep 21, 2020
Great intro and overview to UI in Unity. Complements course in C# for Unity well.
