By Olga Y•
Jan 13, 2020
The tutorial of the 4 week is absolutly incorrect. I followed the instructions and came to nothing. So i had to google instructions how to import animation to Unity. and found out that a very important part (baking) had been missed in videos.
Another problem: i have done project for all weeks, but i have to pay because nobody checked my projects since 3 week, so i have to extend course again and again.
By Ayanda M•
Dec 12, 2019
This course assumes you are already familiar with Maya software, I had a hard time trying to grasp the software
By Dmitrii•
Dec 20, 2020
The course is mediocre at best.
It gives you the overall idea of the procedure - 3D editor, UV-map, textures, import to Unity - but it's so high-level and lacking details, it's absolutely impractical. Introduction to software used in the course is not nearly enough. I was using Blender (instead of Maya used in the course) and if I didn't have past experience with 3D modelling, I would have a very hard time with it.
The other issue is that there's plenty of information available elsewhere which is both more in-depth and better presented, which makes this material redundant.
This course is for no one - basically if you are a complete beginner, it would be too hard and too demanding with little to no guidance and if you are already familiar with 3D modelling, then this course will not add anything to your skillset. Personally, I feel that I've learned nothing from this course, if not for some extra practice.
I would like to specifically comment on the peer reviews section - it's absolutely ludicrous that course is being graded solely by other pupils! 90% of works in the course are either a copycat of mentor's work or just outright plagiarized. It was very sad reviewing such material. I repeat, YOUR REVIEW IS DONE BY STUDENTS ONLY.
And to add to insult, I've waited 2.5 weeks for my final assignment to be checked by someone since there's no one around!
By Gabriela I•
Jun 8, 2020
I really love it. It helped me a lot with Maya!
By Christian H•
Nov 16, 2020
love the curse, and all the knowledge from the 3D animataion and the process of modeling
By Ana G V F•
Nov 15, 2020
A nice course to learn modeling and rigging with Maya! I liked the course!
By J-Man•
May 8, 2020
A great basis for learning low poly techniques.
By Mani P•
Sep 1, 2020
It was very challenging course
By Hitesh D•
Aug 5, 2020
good course
By Ablaikhan N•
Mar 19, 2021
GOOD! A+
By Marwa M M•
Oct 22, 2021
Thanks