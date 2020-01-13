Chevron Left
4.2
stars
33 ratings
11 reviews

This course is aimed to give you the tools and knowledge you need to start creating simple 3D art for video games made in the Unity game engine. Through the aesthetic of pixel art we will explore artistic principals like shape language, color theory, and composition as well as show you a step by step workflow for creating assets that you can use to make your own games. The course is broken into 4 main modules, props, environments, characters, and animation. Each of these courses will have a series of video lessons alternating between artistic and technical skills culminating in a peer-reviewed project based assignment. The last module will challenge you to take the knowledge learned in the previous 4 and use it to create your own pixel art asset pack. This course is aimed at art novices who are interested in creating art for their own games or contributing to game projects. If you are a game designer or programmer, you will find this course helps give you a glimpse into the world of game art. You will be able to better work with artists, or create your own prototype or final artwork. If you are an artist or visual designer who is interested in bringing your style to the world of video game development, this course will give you the workflow to properly interface with a game engine and help contextualize how your artistic sensibilities can enable gameplay. If you have ever wanted to start making art for video games but have no idea how to start, this course is the perfect for giving you a solid foundation while teaching you usable practical skills. Our goal is to give you a sense of the whole pipeline from creation to setting up in a game engine....

By Olga Y

Jan 13, 2020

The tutorial of the 4 week is absolutly incorrect. I followed the instructions and came to nothing. So i had to google instructions how to import animation to Unity. and found out that a very important part (baking) had been missed in videos.

Another problem: i have done project for all weeks, but i have to pay because nobody checked my projects since 3 week, so i have to extend course again and again.

By Ayanda M

Dec 12, 2019

This course assumes you are already familiar with Maya software, I had a hard time trying to grasp the software

By Dmitrii

Dec 20, 2020

The course is mediocre at best.

It gives you the overall idea of the procedure - 3D editor, UV-map, textures, import to Unity - but it's so high-level and lacking details, it's absolutely impractical. Introduction to software used in the course is not nearly enough. I was using Blender (instead of Maya used in the course) and if I didn't have past experience with 3D modelling, I would have a very hard time with it.

The other issue is that there's plenty of information available elsewhere which is both more in-depth and better presented, which makes this material redundant.

This course is for no one - basically if you are a complete beginner, it would be too hard and too demanding with little to no guidance and if you are already familiar with 3D modelling, then this course will not add anything to your skillset. Personally, I feel that I've learned nothing from this course, if not for some extra practice.

I would like to specifically comment on the peer reviews section - it's absolutely ludicrous that course is being graded solely by other pupils! 90% of works in the course are either a copycat of mentor's work or just outright plagiarized. It was very sad reviewing such material. I repeat, YOUR REVIEW IS DONE BY STUDENTS ONLY.

And to add to insult, I've waited 2.5 weeks for my final assignment to be checked by someone since there's no one around!

By Gabriela I

Jun 8, 2020

I really love it. It helped me a lot with Maya!

By Christian H

Nov 16, 2020

love the curse, and all the knowledge from the 3D animataion and the process of modeling

By Ana G V F

Nov 15, 2020

A nice course to learn modeling and rigging with Maya! I liked the course!

By J-Man

May 8, 2020

A great basis for learning low poly techniques.

By Mani P

Sep 1, 2020

It was very challenging course

By Hitesh D

Aug 5, 2020

good course

By Ablaikhan N

Mar 19, 2021

GOOD! A+

By Marwa M M

Oct 22, 2021

Thanks

