This course covers the latest and greatest psychological research on avatars and is relevant to current and future designers of any medium that includes user self-representations (e.g., video games, virtual worlds, robots, automobiles, social media, etc.). By taking this course, you will be able to define digital and non-digital avatars and identify how they are applicable in everyday life. You will be able to differentiate between the types of relationships people have with their avatars and motivations for using avatars that are more or less similar to the self. The course will help you discern the importance different avatar attributes (e.g., gender, race/ethnicity, attractiveness, personality, humanity, body type, hair, controllability) and avoid common harmful stereotypes in your designs. Finally, you will gain the ability to design avatars that harness their psychological power to influence users toward specific (hopefully non-evil) outcomes, even beyond avatar use.
Introduction to the course, avatars, and attributes of avatars
Connections to Avatars
How do players connect with their avatars? How do players explore their identity through their avatar?
Gender, Race, and Other Traits
An avatar's physical features, including their race or gender, can feed into stereotypes or unfortunate implications. How can we design avatars to avoid common pitfalls?
Got any Change? Effects of Avatars
How do avatars influence their users even after the context of avatar use? How can you, as a designer, harness this power (for good, not evil)?
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM AVATAR PSYCHOLOGY FOR DESIGNERS
Good, interesting information. Gave me something to think about. Neat quirky instructor. Gave it 4 stars because it has peer review. Hate peer review (people are mean on the internet).
Beginners must enroll in this course. Good one to start your journey.
