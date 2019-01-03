By Joy S•
Jan 3, 2019
Good, interesting information. Gave me something to think about. Neat quirky instructor. Gave it 4 stars because it has peer review. Hate peer review (people are mean on the internet).
By Jessica B•
Jun 8, 2020
I personally really enjoyed taking this course overall, and I think it's for anyone who's interested in subjects such as video games. design, and avatar psychology itself of course. It really opened my eyes on how designing avatars linked together with real-life aspects of history, language and culture, resulting in various interactions for all kinds of users imaginable. You have to take the quizzes, complete the given assignments and interact with your peers in order to get the best full grade possible, and it really helped that it was all put together by a kind, funny and helpful professor who is passionate with teaching the aspects of psychology combined with avatars and design. So do I recommend this course? Yes, I do recommend it to anyone who is interested in these things, and I hope you found this review to be beneficial. Thanks for reading, and take care.
By Deleted A•
Nov 19, 2021
Beginners must enroll in this course. Good one to start your journey.
By Juan G F S•
May 22, 2020
Excelente Curso muy didáctico
By Rutger S•
Apr 28, 2021
Uses many progress blocking peer reviews (1 in week 1, then 2 every week). But because there are very few students, the effect is every peer review is a 10 day wait because there are no peers.
It will cost you 7 times 10 days waiting for a mere 8 hours of study. Do not enroll.
By YUSRI B A•
Oct 31, 2020
Good content & Excellent Instructor
By annamaria v•
Nov 5, 2021
The course was really useful with state-of-the-art knowledge and resources and the tutor was enthusiastic! Although the peer-review process was a huge disadvantage, many people were mean or evaluated correct answers as wrong, and thus it is possible to have significant delays in finishing the course.