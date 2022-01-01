Free
Film is moving pictures—like movies and videos—and filmmaking is visual art that allows people to share stories and ideas. Film incorporates sound and imagery techniques and a variety of different perspective shots to create an immersive experience. Common genres of film include comedy, noir, drama, horror, and science fiction; however, many films blend multiple genres.
Learning about film can prepare you for jobs such as film promotor, equipment technician, producer, screenwriter, video editor, and art director. Film promoters use their marketing skills to spread the word about a show or movie, broadening the size of the audience. Creating a film requires the use of all sorts of equipment, so equipment technicians work behind the scenes, operating everything from monitors and cameras to speakers and sound boards. Producers handle tasks such as hiring the crew, setting the filming schedule, and managing the budget. Video editors organize individual shorts to create a clean, cohesive narrative. Screenwriters come up with scripts that serve as the backbone of the project. Art directors are tasked with managing the overall aesthetic of the film, including sets and costumes.
Aside from these positions, the film industry requires creative collaboration among people in various other roles, including actors, composers, and make-up artists. Although each position requires specialized skills, general knowledge of film can help you find career opportunities in the industry.
Online courses can introduce you to the fundamentals of film, such as film theory and the history of cinema. You can also learn practical skills such as how to edit shots and promote a film. Writing courses can help you master the art of creating intriguing characters and telling a story from different points of view.