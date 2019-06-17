In this course, creative nonfiction writers will explore traditional storytelling methods, especially those which overlap between fiction and memoir. By looking at examples from a wide range of genres, including film, song, painting—even the theme music for Jaws!—we’ll practice exercising the creative muscle that sees ourselves as characters and the experiences we’ve had as tales. We’ll focus on critical elements, like how to begin a story, what makes for worthy content, the essential use of detail, the strengths and limits of dialogue, the power of the white space. The ultimate goal is for us to become aware of an “audience” when we write, so that the documentation of our lives will begin to resemble a “performance” crafted onto paper rather than a private entry in a journal.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Can We Learn From Fiction?
In this week, we’ll learn what sorts of techniques we can borrow from fiction and how to overlay them onto our personal stories.
Train Your Eye Like a Filmmaker
In this week, we’ll learn how to create powerful scenes and vivid details by seeing precisely what we’ve put on the page—and what we haven't.
Opening the Story
In this week, we’ll learn how to open and frame a story by examining the efficacy of various first lines.
The Joys and Pitfalls of Dialogue
In this week, we’ll learn when and where to use dialogue, and what makes for the best soundbites.
It is a good course. I learnt many simple yet valuable lessons on writing.
I learned so much about writing, and the instructions were clear and encouraging.
Wonderful Assignments Creative and enriching. I now think I can learn how to write. Before the class I felt I would never be a writer.
The insights gave by Mr Said Sayrafiezadeh helps a lot in my writings. Thanks a lot.
How To Write About Yourself...so that someone else wants to read it! This is the heart of this Coursera specialization in Memoir and Personal Essay. Masters of both genres share tips, prompts, exercises, readings and challenges to help every writer imagine, construct and write compelling pieces of non-fiction's most popular form: the personal narrative.
