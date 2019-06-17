About this Course

5,703 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What Can We Learn From Fiction?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Train Your Eye Like a Filmmaker

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Opening the Story

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Joys and Pitfalls of Dialogue

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING STORIES ABOUT OURSELVES

View all reviews

About the Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization

Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder