If you have always wanted to tell your own story—in a memoir, first-person essay, or any other form of autobiographical non-fiction—but felt you lacked the tools or the framework, this is the class for you. We will learn how successful first-person writing is structured to offer the reader a sense of propulsive motion, and is guided by a narrator who is deliberately crafted. We will explore the ways in which language can be used to create tone, so that the emotional freight of your words is as potent as the storytelling. And crucially, we will consider the writer's responsibility to the reader: the importance of being a guide who includes the reader in the sensory, emotional, and intellectual experience you mean to share through your writing.
This course is part of the Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- English Language
- Creative Writing
- Storytelling
- memoir
Offered by
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Developing a Narrator in First Person Writing
The Journey
Finding Your Voice
What's Your Point?
Reviews
- 5 stars80.41%
- 4 stars13.40%
- 3 stars1.03%
- 2 stars3.09%
- 1 star2.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING IN FIRST PERSON POINT OF VIEW
Fantastically helpful. I learned a great deal and my writing shows it. Thank you.
The assignments were very helpful with looking at my story in different ways. I now have an idea of how to elevate my story from a journal into a memoir.
Brilliant teaching. This course got me organized enough and out of my head. It's improved my writing 1000%!
Enjoyed this class a lot. It was the first writing class I've ever taken and I liked it so much I've signed up for another.
About the Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
How To Write About Yourself...so that someone else wants to read it! This is the heart of this Coursera specialization in Memoir and Personal Essay. Masters of both genres share tips, prompts, exercises, readings and challenges to help every writer imagine, construct and write compelling pieces of non-fiction's most popular form: the personal narrative.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.