About this Course

4,728 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Language
  • Creative Writing
  • Storytelling
  • memoir
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Developing a Narrator in First Person Writing

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Journey

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Finding Your Voice

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

What's Your Point?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING IN FIRST PERSON POINT OF VIEW

View all reviews

About the Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization

Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder