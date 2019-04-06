The blank page can be the most daunting obstacle in writing. In this course, aspiring writers will assemble a “starter kit” for approaching the blank page by developing constructive ways to think about the writing process as a whole. While subsequent courses in this series will focus on the mechanics of good writing, this course offers ways to think about the writer’s relationship to her material, and ultimately develop a writing style that is uniquely her own.
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Art of the Frame: Giving Context to Memories
This week you will learn to identify aspects of the writing process that experienced writers can afford to take for granted. We will address questions of structure, strategy, and methods—the necessary elements for any good blueprint for writing.
Avatar: The Messenger is the Message
Diegesis and the Extradiagetic Frame: Two Trains Running
Profiling: Our Relationship to the People in Our Work
Fantastic. I learned so much about writing about myself and the people around me. Greg is a wonderful mentor. Truly enjoyed and learned a lot. Thanks, Coursera.
Really enjoyed the instructor. Appreciated the lectures, and the need for me to keep a dictionary close to look up some of his high-powered words. I enjoyed all four assignments.
Lots of insightful tips and thought provoking ideas for my memoir.
The assignments were challenging yet very helpful. I could try different viewpoints to see my story.
About the Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization
How To Write About Yourself...so that someone else wants to read it! This is the heart of this Coursera specialization in Memoir and Personal Essay. Masters of both genres share tips, prompts, exercises, readings and challenges to help every writer imagine, construct and write compelling pieces of non-fiction's most popular form: the personal narrative.
