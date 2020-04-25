This course unravels the post-production world for editors. Students will dive into the key features of Apple’s Final Cut Pro software for Video and Audio Editing and learn elements for creating professional videos with the use of transitions and effects, titles and motion graphics, color correction, 360 Video and Media Management.
About this Course
- Knowledge of macOS and basic computer navigation
- Basic knowledge of video editing terminology is recommended
What you will learn
Create and edit video using Final Cut Pro
Import and export project files for collaboration and archive
Follow editing scenarios to create a project and edit videos
Apply effects and transitions, and change the timing of clips
Skills you will gain
- Experience with video production is helpful
- video terminology and while not required
- Basic understanding of macOS helpful
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction, Import and Organize
In this first module, we will learn the basics of navigating the Final Cut Pro X (FCPX) interface, importing media, and getting it organized and ready to edit.
Video Editing
In this module, we will learn how to edit a rough cut quickly and efficiently in FCPX. We will also cover how to begin refining your rough cut.
Audio Editing
In this module, we will discuss all things audio including creating a simple mix, adding effects to improve challenging audio issues, and adding voice-overs.
Transitions, Effects and Transforming
In this module we will add and manipulate transitions, add both practical and creative effects to our clips, and learn about adjusting transform properties.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM MASTERING FINAL CUT PRO
It was a great course, moreover these guys are Apple Certified Pros. I would suggest to download the practice material and follow along, it helped for me. Happy Learning ! Satyam Sovan M.
I have been using FCP for some time now, but I learned new things and it was really cool.
Brilliant! - Learnt to the point that I'm excited to do editing in FCP but also I've sped up my work flow....
The most useful and comprehensive course I have done on FCPX. I now feel well prepared to make the most of this great software.
Frequently Asked Questions
