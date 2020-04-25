About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

- Knowledge of macOS and basic computer navigation

- Basic knowledge of video editing terminology is recommended

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create and edit video using Final Cut Pro

  • Import and export project files for collaboration and archive

  • Follow editing scenarios to create a project and edit videos

  • Apply effects and transitions, and change the timing of clips

Skills you will gain

  • Experience with video production is helpful
  • video terminology and while not required
  • Basic understanding of macOS helpful
LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction, Import and Organize

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Video Editing

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Audio Editing

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Transitions, Effects and Transforming

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

