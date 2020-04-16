SM
Apr 27, 2020
It was a great course, moreover these guys are Apple Certified Pros. I would suggest to download the practice material and follow along, it helped for me. Happy Learning !\n\nSatyam Sovan M.
MK
Mar 2, 2020
As a novice with computer editing the course took me well behind simple basic operation. I left feeling comfortable with titles, effects, and a full range of Final Cut Pro's abilities.
By Blaine L•
Apr 16, 2020
Very disappointed with this course.
It's not a course where someone teaches and you can get excited. Only shows the interface with someone reading a script in the background. Extremely boring.
I tried to get through it, but just couldn't. Courses on Creative Live or learning from some free Youtube videos are (sadly) much better than paying for this course.
I can honestly say that will all the courses I've taken online, this was the worst for me.
Sorry LearnQuest.
By Amrendra P•
May 1, 2020
It was great learning on Coursera platform! I would like to thanks from my bottom of heart to Shri Jason Cox and Shri Nick Harauz for their clear voices that was understood clearly.
By Emily G P•
May 5, 2020
It should tell you that you must pay to take the course up front. From the comment board it aslo looks like you need Final Cut, but this is not apparent from the course description either.
By Jeff C•
Apr 5, 2020
I had some very basic prior experience with Final Cut Pro X before taking this course and the course was outstanding. I learned a lot about how I might have used even the most basic FCPX features more effectively, and I learned a tremendous amount more about tools and features that I was unaware of and will surely employ in my future editing efforts.
By Marcus K•
Mar 2, 2020
By DURGESH G•
May 19, 2020
this course was really helpful for me because in this course there are different topic which use in media and production house.
By Edwin Z•
Feb 24, 2020
love this course I learned a lot.
By Mohammad K A•
Mar 4, 2020
It was a really enjoyable training course and I did not feel bored, I felt more passion for this field, frankly, this cours was one of the most courses I was looking for to sharpen my skills that I had previously acquired.
My assessment of 4 stars, because there is nothing perfect in this life, and the shortage always makes us strive for the best and the perfect, so I chose that.
Best regards for trainees generally and coaches especially🌹.
By Silke M•
Oct 26, 2021
The Course is VERY bad. Download is not working, in the Tests there are questions that have not been in the current module. The Course is referring to additional Software that is not part of Final Cut, instead of giving all Basics.
By Wael B A G•
Jan 21, 2022
module 1 have a problem about and I have previously presented it to you regarding it, but I did not receive a response, and I paid for the subscription to the program to no avail
By Thomas G•
Oct 19, 2020
Won’t let you take test or download files without paying!
By Tak A•
Jul 25, 2021
Horrible
By Keith W•
May 21, 2020
Excellent course that explains everything you can do in FCPX . I love how they use example projects that gives you an idea on what can be done within the program. Great on ramp that allows you to go back at your own pace to build edits exactly like you want for your project. Highly reccomend!
By Tiago C•
Feb 26, 2022
Amazing course. I already had some experience using FCP but as I always learned it by myself, many things I was editing my own way and sometimes was kinda weird. Knowing all correct techniques will certainly save me a lot of time and SSD space. I really recommend this course. Thank you!
By George G•
Jul 31, 2021
I think the course was very well presented in an easy to follow but comprehensive format. There are many features in Final Cut Pro that I don't think I will ever use, but I know they are availabe. I am appreciative for the course and the information it provided.
By MCNAMARA, H M•
Aug 31, 2020
Very good course. I think more time could be spent on organizing and using libraries and less on the flashy stuff. I definitely did not need a whole module on 360 video. Overall excellent and in-depth instruction
By Satyam S M•
Apr 28, 2020
By Siobhan T•
Jan 22, 2021
Excellent course. Having the footage to follow along is invaluable. Course instructor is very clear in his presentation and the videos are generally short which maximises attention.
By Princess S J J•
Oct 13, 2020
I have been a longtime FCPX Video Editor and this course provided an immersive experience to learning more about the tools in FCPX. I learned more than what I thought I needed!
By Mc C H•
Mar 26, 2021
I have been using FCP for several years and this course has covered areas that has truly helped to optimize my workflow. A very thorough and well organized course!
By HUGO G P•
Jul 12, 2021
Excellent course, I think it will help me, to prepare for the official FCPX 10.5 exam. I would like to know the date available for that exam sponsored by Apple.
By Jonathan C P•
Feb 2, 2021
Es increíble de principio a fin, es muy específico y muy confiable, el contenido, la presentación y el flujo de trabajo definitivamente son muy buenos.
By Carlos A M R•
May 22, 2020
It was a great course. Easy to understand, and basically covers every topic you will need in order to creat very good FCPX projects.
By Rob D•
Apr 26, 2020
The most useful and comprehensive course I have done on FCPX. I now feel well prepared to make the most of this great software.
By Rhiannon D•
Oct 27, 2020
Very Informative and helpful! I learned new techniques that I had never really explored at my beginner-level of video editing.