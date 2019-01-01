Profile

Jason Cox with Nick Harauz

Apple Final Cut Pro Trainers

    Bio

    Jason has spent most of his life in and around the nation's capital. After a stint as a Creative for Apple, Jason became an Apple Certified Trainer in 2009 and in 2012, he published his first training book, the Final Cut Pro X Cookbook. He currently produces training courses online, writes for screenlight.tv and works as an independent certified trainer of video editing and motion graphic software. He's presented at Nab, the Government Video Expo and Pluralsight Live. NICK HARAUZ Nick Harauz is a certified Adobe, Apple and Avid trainer. Nick has an uncanny ability to engage his students and create a level of relatedness that keeps them coming bacck for more. Since 2002, Nick has also worked with domestic and international brands, offering a wide variety of video production and motion graphic services. He has worked with clients such as Proctor & Gamble, Diageo, Virgin Mobile, Nando's and Blackberry.

    Courses

    Mastering Final Cut Pro

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder