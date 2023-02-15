Chevron Left
Back to A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-Production

Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-Production by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

In this course, we will learn about pre-production, which requires levels of planning before you ever pick up a camera. We will share with you the terminology used widely in production work, along with our ideas for affordable camera gear and editing applications. We’ll also discuss strategies to help you generate story ideas and the focus, find characters, write treatments and scripts, draw storyboards, and even pointers on how to pitch your stories....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder