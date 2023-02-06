Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create Video for Online Courses by The University of Edinburgh
About the Course
Increasingly, as education pivots online, educators are looking to filmmaking as a way of creating new and exciting content.
On this two-week course from the University of Edinburgh, you’ll learn how to turn your mobile phone into a full-featured video production suite to create effective and engaging online course videos and media.
Develop the skills to script, storyboard, and film your videos.
To create engaging videos that complement your online learning materials while also making the best use of time, equipment, and cost, you need to plan your content and filming schedule effectively.
You’ll start this course by looking at the pre-production process, including writing a script and creating a storyboard. Through these steps, you can make sure that you’re using the right shots while addressing your aims and refining your message.
Then, you’ll move on to production, learning how to set up your equipment and capture different shot types through a range of practical activities.
Dive into post-production to prepare and edit your footage.
During the second week of this course, you’ll explore the post-production process, from preparing your footage to basic editing techniques. Using free editing software that’s readily available, you’ll gain practical tips to get the most from your post-production.
Explore the legalities around accessibility and copyright for your online learning materials.
Making online learning materials accessible is actually a legal requirement, and best practice for offering education opportunities to as broad a range of learning needs as possible.
This course will guide you through the importance of captions and transcripts, as well as how to use and correctly attribute third-party content and open educational resources....