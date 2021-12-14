RW
Nov 27, 2021
I think this is a good introductory course. I recommed this course especially for early career educators as part of their professional development.
AP
Oct 27, 2021
very good Course for basic understanding on Onliearning Learning
By Jason L•
Dec 14, 2021
The course content was very general. If you are looking for ideas on how to improve the effectiveness of your online classes and presentations, they only provide some good links and secondary sources, but there wasn't a lot in the actual lecture content. It was more about the basic value in online education and some general rules of thumb. For a class on effective online teaching, there were some basic flaws, like too much reading verbatim during the lectures. The podcasts were dry and lengthy. The same visuals were repeated frequently throughout the course. I suppose if somebody is very new to education or very hesitant to use technology, it would be okay, but it wasn't what I was looking for. There are been some excellent Coursera courses from Macquarie, but this wasn't one I would recommend.
By Dr. T C•
May 3, 2022
The course is well deisgned. it makes me easy to catch up with the programme's main ideas.
By Alvin L Y P•
Oct 27, 2021
By Marian T•
Apr 18, 2022
A basic course that inspired me to improve my online teahing.
By 006 i r•
Mar 9, 2022
i like the materials, i found a lot of new strategies inside.
By Sella M•
Apr 3, 2022
This course is very interesting and fits the topic I need. The level of material presented is suitable for beginners and informative to be directly applied in online learning.
By Rijadh D W•
Nov 27, 2021
By Олексій В Б•
May 3, 2022
An interesting course that provides a basis for understanding the system of modern education
By Hai T T•
Sep 14, 2021
It is really
good for beginning teachers
By Helí D C V V•
Nov 30, 2021
100% recommended
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 18, 2021
thank you
By César B•
Dec 17, 2021
Excelent
By Abd. G•
Mar 23, 2022
Awesome
By KANAKSHRI J•
Jan 30, 2022
a
By Melvin S M•
Mar 4, 2022
Very very easy course
By Aisha S•
May 6, 2022
very detailed information