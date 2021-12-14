Chevron Left
In a world that’s quickly becoming dominated by mobile technology, flexible working opportunities and a post-pandemic economy, online learning is here to stay. This course introduces you to the basics of reimagining, redesigning and optimising face-to-face offerings for the online environment so that learners feel connected, engaged and motivated to learn. Educators from around the world who are facing these issues in schools, universities and the vocational education sector are finding they need to adapt by upskilling to meet these changing times. This course will introduce you to the key foundational concepts required for teaching online and will explore how technology has fundamentally changed the way education can be delivered and consumed by learners. The course will cover questions such as: What is online learning and how does it differ from learning in traditional classroom settings? Do the needs of online learners differ from their face-to-face counterparts? How can I design online learning so that it reflects and meets the needs of my learners? Which tools and resources are readily available and easy to master for facilitating engaging and interactive online learning? These questions and many more will be answered in this course, which is designed for teachers and educators who are new to online learning, or those who are preparing to adapt existing learning resources to an online learning environment. Learning outcomes By the end of this course, you’ll: 1. Demonstrate an understanding of the trajectory of online learning, from a historical perspective to contemporary experience and future possibilities 2. Explain how the needs of learners in blended and fully online learning environments differ from traditional face-to-face learning environments 3. Select and use a range of techniques, tools and resources to improve the digital learning skills of learner...

RW

Nov 27, 2021

I think this is a good introductory course. I recommed this course especially for early career educators as part of their professional development.

AP

Oct 27, 2021

very good Course for basic understanding on Onliearning Learning

By Jason L

Dec 14, 2021

The course content was very general. If you are looking for ideas on how to improve the effectiveness of your online classes and presentations, they only provide some good links and secondary sources, but there wasn't a lot in the actual lecture content. It was more about the basic value in online education and some general rules of thumb. For a class on effective online teaching, there were some basic flaws, like too much reading verbatim during the lectures. The podcasts were dry and lengthy. The same visuals were repeated frequently throughout the course. I suppose if somebody is very new to education or very hesitant to use technology, it would be okay, but it wasn't what I was looking for. There are been some excellent Coursera courses from Macquarie, but this wasn't one I would recommend.

By Dr. T C

May 3, 2022

The course is well deisgned. it makes me easy to catch up with the programme's main ideas.

By Alvin L Y P

Oct 27, 2021

v​ery good Course for basic understanding on Onliearning Learning

By Marian T

Apr 18, 2022

A basic course that inspired me to improve my online teahing.

By 006 i r

Mar 9, 2022

i like the materials, i found a lot of new strategies inside.

By Sella M

Apr 3, 2022

This course is very interesting and fits the topic I need. The level of material presented is suitable for beginners and informative to be directly applied in online learning.

By Rijadh D W

Nov 27, 2021

I think this is a good introductory course. I recommed this course especially for early career educators as part of their professional development.

By Олексій В Б

May 3, 2022

An interesting course that provides a basis for understanding the system of modern education

By Hai T T

Sep 14, 2021

It is really

g​ood for beginning teachers

By Helí D C V V

Nov 30, 2021

1​00% recommended

By ELMER P M P

Sep 18, 2021

thank you

By César B

Dec 17, 2021

Excelent

By Abd. G

Mar 23, 2022

Awesome

By KANAKSHRI J

Jan 30, 2022

a

By Melvin S M

Mar 4, 2022

Very very easy course

By Aisha S

May 6, 2022

very detailed information

