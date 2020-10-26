Creating Interactive Learning Videos with Edpuzzle
137 ratings
5,776 already enrolled
Curate and modify engaging learning videos
Check for understanding as students watch learning videos
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Edpuzzle to make video learning content more interactive to improve student learning. Technology plays an ever-increasing role in education, both in the classroom and when moving to online learning. With Edpuzzle, you will begin with videos they have created or found on YouTube, Khan Academy, and other websites. You can then adjust the length, add your own narration, and add comprehension checks to ensure that your videos are not just being watched - they are effective instructional tools. If you are looking for ways to improve your flipped classroom, hybrid learning, or online learning environment, Edpuzzle is an essential tool to add to your Teacher’s Toolkit. *You will need a free Edpuzzle account for this project.
Teaching tools
online teaching
elementary teaching
student online learning tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up your EDpuzzle account and become familiar with the EDpuzzle dashboard.
Use EDpuzzle channels to select video content.
Add voiceovers and quizzes to videos.
Assign videos to your class.
Analyze student data using Edpuzzle features.
by DSMar 21, 2021
I love this project! Thanks to the course designer and instructor.
by JWOct 26, 2020
Simple yet very helpful especially when you are going to teach students.
by DSDec 5, 2021
Guided step by step and it was really easy to understand
by TQAug 12, 2021
Very helpful for teachers who want to outsource their tasks easily and make their sessions interactive.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
