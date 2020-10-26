Creating Interactive Learning Videos with Edpuzzle

4.7
stars

137 ratings

36 reviews

Offered By

5,776 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Curate and modify engaging learning videos

Check for understanding as students watch learning videos

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 Hour
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Edpuzzle to make video learning content more interactive to improve student learning. Technology plays an ever-increasing role in education, both in the classroom and when moving to online learning. With Edpuzzle, you will begin with videos they have created or found on YouTube, Khan Academy, and other websites. You can then adjust the length, add your own narration, and add comprehension checks to ensure that your videos are not just being watched - they are effective instructional tools. If you are looking for ways to improve your flipped classroom, hybrid learning, or online learning environment, Edpuzzle is an essential tool to add to your Teacher’s Toolkit. *You will need a free Edpuzzle account for this project.

Skills you will develop

  • Teaching tools

  • online teaching

  • elementary teaching

  • student online learning tools

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Set up your EDpuzzle account and become familiar with the EDpuzzle dashboard.

  2. Use EDpuzzle channels to select video content.

  3. Add voiceovers and quizzes to videos.

  4. Assign videos to your class.

  5. Analyze student data using Edpuzzle features.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATING INTERACTIVE LEARNING VIDEOS WITH EDPUZZLE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder