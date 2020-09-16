Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Interactive Learning Videos with Edpuzzle by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
137 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Edpuzzle to make video learning content more interactive to improve student learning. Technology plays an ever-increasing role in education, both in the classroom and when moving to online learning. With Edpuzzle, you will begin with videos they have created or found on YouTube, Khan Academy, and other websites. You can then adjust the length, add your own narration, and add comprehension checks to ensure that your videos are not just being watched - they are effective instructional tools. If you are looking for ways to improve your flipped classroom, hybrid learning, or online learning environment, Edpuzzle is an essential tool to add to your Teacher's Toolkit.

Top reviews

By Nirav N

Sep 16, 2020

Tutor was awesome. Really I got my doubts clear in easy way.

By Katherine O

Nov 6, 2020

A useful tool for teaching. However, the split-screen did not make learning any more easy as the response on my end was too slow. Nevertheless, that is not going to be the case when you teach kids.

By Taib S Q

Aug 13, 2021

V​ery helpful for teachers who want to outsource their tasks easily and make their sessions interactive.

By ARMAN L

Sep 30, 2020

best teaching materials to help a student nurture their brains through interactive video lesson

By SHIENNA M A

May 24, 2021

This guided project is very instructional. It can definitely aid teachers in teaching online.

By Chanese J

Oct 26, 2021

I really enjoyed this course. I am excited to use what I have learned with my students.

By Asma K

Oct 2, 2020

This was the most amazing course, Instructor explained things very carefully.

By Nelson W

Oct 27, 2020

Simple yet very helpful especially when you are going to teach students.

By Nicolás S C R

Oct 16, 2020

La información brindada es la justa y necesaria. Muy buena instructora.

By Esra Ö Ç

Feb 1, 2022

clear and brief instructions, step by step guidance, excellent work!

By Dodi S

Mar 22, 2021

I love this project! Thanks to the course designer and instructor.

By WC D K

Aug 19, 2021

Excellent example for creating interactive videos for learning.

By Hazem H A A A

Oct 9, 2020

Amazing tool for online learning. Great instructor too.

By Echo

Mar 16, 2021

Clear and straight to the point. Very easy to learn.

By Abilasha M

Jan 11, 2022

Great experience and an insightful learning

By Samah E S M M

Jun 18, 2021

easy and simple explanation

By Maria B

Feb 22, 2021

Claro y muy bien moderado.

By Safiya N

Mar 2, 2022

wow.... I'm so impressive

By Heri H

Sep 15, 2021

the goods aplication

By S V S o S

Mar 19, 2021

informative guidance

By CHARITY E

Mar 4, 2022

AMAZING...........

By Analyn B

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Sadiya A Y

May 5, 2022

Very educating

By nazim h

Sep 23, 2021

it was amazing

By Kimberly Y

Nov 18, 2021

Thank you!

