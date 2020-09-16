KO
Nov 5, 2020
A useful tool for teaching. However, the split-screen did not make learning any more easy as the response on my end was too slow. Nevertheless, that is not going to be the case when you teach kids.
TQ
Aug 12, 2021
Very helpful for teachers who want to outsource their tasks easily and make their sessions interactive.
By Nirav N•
Sep 16, 2020
Tutor was awesome. Really I got my doubts clear in easy way.
By Katherine O•
Nov 6, 2020
A useful tool for teaching. However, the split-screen did not make learning any more easy as the response on my end was too slow. Nevertheless, that is not going to be the case when you teach kids.
By Taib S Q•
Aug 13, 2021
Very helpful for teachers who want to outsource their tasks easily and make their sessions interactive.
By ARMAN L•
Sep 30, 2020
best teaching materials to help a student nurture their brains through interactive video lesson
By SHIENNA M A•
May 24, 2021
This guided project is very instructional. It can definitely aid teachers in teaching online.
By Chanese J•
Oct 26, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. I am excited to use what I have learned with my students.
By Asma K•
Oct 2, 2020
This was the most amazing course, Instructor explained things very carefully.
By Nelson W•
Oct 27, 2020
Simple yet very helpful especially when you are going to teach students.
By Nicolás S C R•
Oct 16, 2020
La información brindada es la justa y necesaria. Muy buena instructora.
By Esra Ö Ç•
Feb 1, 2022
clear and brief instructions, step by step guidance, excellent work!
By Dodi S•
Mar 22, 2021
I love this project! Thanks to the course designer and instructor.
By WC D K•
Aug 19, 2021
Excellent example for creating interactive videos for learning.
By Hazem H A A A•
Oct 9, 2020
Amazing tool for online learning. Great instructor too.
By Echo•
Mar 16, 2021
Clear and straight to the point. Very easy to learn.
By Abilasha M•
Jan 11, 2022
Great experience and an insightful learning
By Samah E S M M•
Jun 18, 2021
easy and simple explanation
By Maria B•
Feb 22, 2021
Claro y muy bien moderado.
By Safiya N•
Mar 2, 2022
wow.... I'm so impressive
By Heri H•
Sep 15, 2021
the goods aplication
By S V S o S•
Mar 19, 2021
informative guidance
By CHARITY E•
Mar 4, 2022
AMAZING...........
By Analyn B•
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Sadiya A Y•
May 5, 2022
Very educating
By nazim h•
Sep 23, 2021
it was amazing
By Kimberly Y•
Nov 18, 2021
Thank you!