About this Course

29,014 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(3,666 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

WEEK 1: Choosing a Topic and Defining your Purposes

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

WEEK 2: Writing an Effective Script and Creating a Storyboard

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

WEEK 3

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

WEEK 4

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POWERFUL TOOLS FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING: DIGITAL STORYTELLING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder