MK
Mar 15, 2019
this course is amazing. it give formal and informal education. prof. Robin Bernard is an excellent teacher. He explains each and every step thoroughly and clearly. i enjoyed this workshop
PM
Jul 1, 2021
I found this course engaging and adequately paced with relevant assignments and ample course guidance to each session. The material was well explained and interactive to learn. Thankyou.
By Raz W•
Feb 7, 2019
I believe that the course should focus more on storytelling techniques and less about how to edit audio and video.
By Cynthia M•
Sep 8, 2018
The beauty of this course is that it is highly practical - you move through and step by step you build your own digital story. While it was developed for and presented to educators, the skills are applicable to individuals who want to improve their own digital storytelling.
By Sathya S•
Nov 15, 2019
It was a wonderful course. I enjoyed it a lot and learned many new things. It was awesome experience to know that i can make my own stories.
By Ligeia V•
Sep 27, 2016
A great course, well presented with clear objectives and instruction that ensures successful outcomes. Well put together, engaging. I walked away from this with an in-depth understanding of how to apply the materials. Each area was fully and carefully explained and demonstrated. Most fun I've had with a MOOC. Such a good teacher who anticipates the questions and provide the answers.
By Sharif B A•
Oct 21, 2018
An Interesting programme with easy to follow instructions. Glad that I enrolled and went through this programme.
By anitha•
Dec 28, 2019
Very usefull course and very helpfull in upgrading ourselves with a new skill.
By Rose C•
Mar 10, 2021
This is a very basic course. Yes, it's intended for k-12 teachers, but I was under the impression this course could be somewhat useful to professionals who want to implement digital storytelling in their work (i.e. marketing, tutorial videos, etc). I was expecting more robust tools, resources, and projetcs, and what I found was basic tutorials (really basic, like how to install Audacity!) and very basic tips. Perhaps, for real young students it can be a good starter.
The course is a little dated, too (2014? 2016?) -- I did not find the publication year in the Course Information, but one of the last videos seems to have the year 2016 on it and one narration mentions 2014. Well, many things have changed since.
The lessons were too "easy" and overly explained, with an extremely simplistic didactic method and vocabulary (quite proper for small kids). Thus, it was a little boring to hear the narration of the videos.
In Week 3, Reading Material (PDF), Item # 2 has a broken link: • Audio for podcasts, digital stories, and class projects. It goes to "page not found". So, the material needs some revision from time to time.
On the positive side, creating a script in 10 minutes to use it in a storyboard was a fun exercise! And some of the resources provided can be handy, such as a few links to reading materials and to copyright-free music and sounds.
The course was well made and thought of. It's not a bad course in itself; it's just too basic for professionals such as coaches, marketers, writers, and artists.
That said, I'd recommend this course only to people who know nothing or very little about softwares, digital tools, copyrights, and storytelling.
By mohineet b•
Mar 16, 2019
By Miriam F•
Feb 11, 2019
Interesting and inspirational approach for producing motivational course material.
By chethan•
Jun 15, 2020
Best course for digital story tellers
By Jessie H•
Apr 5, 2020
If you already have some basic ideas about digital storytelling, this class will take you to the next level.
By Vaishak S•
May 5, 2021
I am really glad, I took up this course. This course is so well structured. I prepare product video guides for my customers who are teachers. Despite that, I never used a storyboard. But, after coming to the course, I understood that there was a process called storyboard and that you have to prepare the script in advance. I learned about Jamendo, about WeVideo editor, and a lot of useful things. I would have missed it.. Glad I didn't. Only feedback is, the video stories on the digital storytelling website take a little time to play. And the interface looks a little old. Definitely a course for learning to make stories.
By Claire A•
Jun 15, 2020
This was a very interesting course !
It is great if you want to deliver information in an interesting way,by learning how to record audio, source music and visual images and touches on copyright laws
All this information will help to make a great video presentation
It is a self directed course . I would recommend this if you are motivated this way
By Anuttama G•
Jun 14, 2020
The Digital Storytelling Course is thorough, high standard and at the same time friendly to the beginners. It gives enough space to practice and learn at a comfortable speed. It is exciting and challenging. I want to recommend it for everyone who has an interest in simple and creative movie making.
By Pallavi.N P•
Feb 27, 2018
I really enjoyed taking up this course. Initially, I thought creating a digital story is not my cup of tea, but this course has changed my perception. Now, I am feeling comfortable in creating digital stories. It helped me a lot in my career progression. Thank you :)
By Aasiya S•
Feb 20, 2021
Excellent course, very practical and hands-on approach. You really do get to practice all the skills and knowledge which is shared in a real situation and so it will give you the confidence to use the tools of digital storytelling again in the coming future.
By THANATHORN P•
Mar 15, 2021
I would like to thank you for providing me with excellent course. I really enjoyed the course. I can make my digital storytelling by myself. It was a great learning experience for me. Thank you.
By Oscar D D L T•
Sep 19, 2020
Excelent course you have the opportunity to build a digital story telling during the course in an easy a practice way, personally im very excited to appy all the learnings in my profesional life!!
By Priya M•
Jul 2, 2021
By Doris G R V•
Jul 8, 2021
I really love the course. The tasks are presented in such a way that it is easy to understand the process of creating a digital story. I also love the tutorials shared in the course.
By Stephen S A K•
Jun 23, 2019
I've completed my course. It was not easy task. The system was very powerful with alot of guidelines. Materials are deep enough to make a learnersatisfied. Thank you for certificate
By Syamsul A A R•
Feb 23, 2021
Great course. I learnt a lot especially the preparation of the DS script and video. The instructor is great. Wevideo & audacity are cool.
By Jason C S P•
Oct 22, 2018
Strongly recommended for teachers/trainers who want to learn how to write a digital story for their learners.
By Muhammad A J•
Dec 6, 2021
I hada great experience learning and sharing with the community.
The course details were very explanatory and focused on the main goals and objective of the course.
Very practical approach and with links to references that can support one to further learn more about the subject matter.
Thank you and kudos to all the course team members who had put up a nice content to make it worth all the time and energy during the course.
By Susan O•
Feb 6, 2021
Powerful course in learning how to create informative and interesting digital stories. Introducing you to a number of powerful tools to create your digital story. An excellent course for anyone that might not be technical savvy, provides instruction to make you overcome those technical challenges. Great course!