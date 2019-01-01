Associate Professor
Bernard Robin, Associate Professor of Learning, Design and Technology at the University of Houston, teaches traditional and online courses on the integration of technology into the curriculum, educational uses of multimedia and the design and development of community-based websites. Dr. Robin's courses focus on educational uses of a variety of multimedia tools including, digital storytelling, digital video, and digital photography and in 2010, he won the University of Houston Teaching Excellence Award for Innovation in Instructional Technology.
Dr. Robin is an internationally recognized leader in the educational uses of digital storytelling and has been teaching courses, conducting workshops, writing articles, and supervising graduate student research on the educational uses of digital storytelling for more than a decade. He has created The Educational Uses of Digital Storytelling (EUODS) website (http://digitalstorytelling.coe.uh.edu/), which serves as a resource for educators and students interested in how digital storytelling can be integrated into educational activities. The EUODS website presents digital stories on a wide range of subjects and provides detailed information about tools and techniques for creating digital stories to support teaching and learning, as well as descriptions and links to other digital storytelling websites, published articles, research studies, e-books and more. The EUODS website was the 2009 recipient of the MERLOT Faculty Development Award for Exemplary Online Materials, a peer-reviewed award for exemplary online materials and learning resources. The website consistently ranks at the top of Google searches on the term: "digital storytelling."