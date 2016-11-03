In this course you will learn about a wide variety of Web 2.0 tools to use in your teaching and learning. Web 2.0 tools provide innovative ways to communicate, present content, and collaborate with others in creative ways. Web 2.0 tools are easy to learn, use, and implement, and many are free. This course will not only introduce you to popular Web 2.0 tools like Edmodo, Twitter, Voicethread, and Skype in K-16 instruction, but you will also learn how to effectively integrate these technologies into your classroom practices and create engaging student activities.
Powerful Tools for Teaching and Learning: Web 2.0 ToolsUniversity of Houston
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Teaching
- Communication
- Web 2.0
- Collaboration
Offered by
University of Houston
Established in 1927, the University of Houston empowers students in their pursuit of learning, discovery, leadership and engagement. Located in a sprawling metropolis, our premier Tier One campus provides students with cutting edge programs including undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, distance and continuing education. Ranked among the best colleges in America, UH is home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centers, has one of the most diverse student populations in the nation, and alumni who have become international leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
Welcome to Powerful Tools for Teaching and Learning: Web 2.0 Tools! Before you begin the course, please take a few minutes to check the Getting Started section below to help you become familiar with the course.
Week 1: Communication
Week 2: Collaboration
Week 3: Creativity
Week 4: Mini Action Research Project
Reviews
- 5 stars71.62%
- 4 stars20.94%
- 3 stars2.02%
- 2 stars0.67%
- 1 star4.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POWERFUL TOOLS FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING: WEB 2.0 TOOLS
As a course on Web 2.0 Tools, I would suggest that the course also uses web 2.0 tools to engage the participants. It will give us hands on experience as a learner on how the tools can engage us.
This course is an eye opener to merging technology with education. I have discovered quite a number of useful tools
Fabulous course! I learned so much from this MOOC and would highly recommend it to anyone in education.
It's reall good course to enlighten every teacher in the globe
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.