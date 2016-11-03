About this Course

7,034 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • Communication
  • Web 2.0
  • Collaboration
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,436 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Getting Started

28 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Communication

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Collaboration

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Creativity

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Mini Action Research Project

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POWERFUL TOOLS FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING: WEB 2.0 TOOLS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder